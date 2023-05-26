Hacker attack on the Made in Italy ministry website: “Site and applications taken offline”

Hacker attack on the website of the Made in Italy ministry. In a note, Mimit informs that the site has been taken offline since this morning due to “an intense cyber attack that is affecting the dicastery and other national domains, the institutional portal and the applications connected to it are unavailable”. At the moment there are no claims by groups of cybercriminals. Yesterday a group of pro-Russian attackers claimed responsibility for an attack on the Interior Ministry portal which manages identity cards

The site is currently unavailable. “An initial check did not reveal any compromise or theft of data: the technicians are busy mitigating the consequences of the attack, even if it is not possible to predict the times for the resumption of service”, the ministry said. Who adds that he has been in close contact with the Cybersecurity Agency since this morning, “to reduce the inconvenience as much as possible”