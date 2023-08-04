Many will be working remotely in tourist spots, but hackers never go on vacation and also use this time to strike. From HWG the advice to defend yourself. Specializing in the supply of solutions of cybersecurity and consulting services supporting large and medium-sized organizations operating in various sectors, HWG warns users about possible threats when booking a vacation online or working remotely.

Malware is king

2022 was the worst year in terms of cyber attacks in the world (and in Italy). As revealed by the latest Clusit report, malware dominates and accounts for 37% of global attacks. For this reason it is important never to let your guard down because the risk is always present and these malicious software for computer systems can even compromise the vital functions of a PC.

Increase attention

In summer and in general, during the holiday periods, users are exposed to a greater extent to the risk of hacker attacks as it is very easy to find themselves, without realizing it, on fake travel sites posing as authentic ones. In fact, cybercriminals are aware that in these situations one is less careful and the risk of theft of credentials and sensitive data is very high. What you can do, however, to try to counter this problem, is to follow some simple tips that may seem trivial, but which help you not to fall victim to cybercriminals:

HWG’s advice

Beware of domains. Double check the website domains because the fake ones look a lot like the genuine ones. However, paying attention, it can be seen that they actually contain extra letters or spelling errors.

Padlock. The URL is essential to understand if a site is safe or not because by looking at it we can understand the authenticity. The presence of HTTPS, for example, is a determining factor because it is an indicator of compliance with international security standards and most of the time it has a padlock symbol next to it.

Public wifi. If we are already on vacation or are about to leave, or we work remotely from public places, it is necessary to pay attention to the use of the wi-fi made available. In airports, for example, hackers can sometimes wait for people to connect to Wi-Fi in order to steal their data. Also, turn off automatic connection to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Fraud insurance

Use credit card. Instead of a debit card, it is preferable to use a credit card for travel transactions. This is because i managers credit cards often have active insurance against fraud due to cyber attacks, while using the other payment method would risk losing the money.

Do not plug your phone into charging stations. Charging stations can be really dangerous for devices. Because hackers very often take advantage of USB ports to deliver malware to systems. This would give attackers free access to our smartphones and, of course, our data.

Simple but effective tricks

Stefano Brusaferro, Sales & Marketing Director at HWG

The summer holidays are one of the hottest times of the year for hackers. And this is because it is one of those periods in which people, taken by the light-heartedness of the holidays, let their guard down and consequently are not attentive to cybersecurity. It is good to be careful and avoid falling into the typical traps of cybercriminals, even with small and simple tricks.

