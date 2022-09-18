Home Technology Hackers released “GTA6” 53 minutes of game screen and 10,000 lines of code, and the development version outflow – Qooah
Grand Theft Auto, referred to as GTA, the GTA series of games, as a classic IP in the industry, has become the favorite of many players with its free open world and unique mission levels.

The latest version on sale, “GTA5”, was released on September 17, 2013, and it is still very popular. According to the financial report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 released by Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, the developer of “GTA5”, it is known that the total sales of “GTA5” has exceeded 150 million copies, creating a new glory.

Recently, there has been a major leak of “GTA6” on the Internet. The whistleblower uploaded 90 real game videos of the development version and 10,000 lines of game code directly to the Internet for public sharing. The leaked 90 “GTA6” videos contain various aspects of the game, and these contents have also been integrated into one video, which is convenient for netizens to preview directly.

Judging from the content of the film, the map of “GTA6” will return to Vice City (sin city), and players are responsible for playing the role of male and female thieves to start a new round of adventure. It is worth mentioning that in addition to releasing the video and 10,000 lines of game code, the whistleblower also said that it is possible to upload the development version of “GTA6” to the Internet for public sharing in the future.

At present, Rockstar has not responded, but such a serious leak is likely to delay the release of “GTA6”, let us wait for Rockstar’s positive response. However, Take-Two appears to have started submitting takedown requests for some GTA6 videos on YouTube. “Due to a copyright claim by Take 2 Interactive, this video is no longer available”, but many others are still easy to find.

The full 53 minute version:

