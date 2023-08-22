Haibei R5 II: A Comprehensive Review of the HiFi Player that Delivers Impressive Audio Quality

Hiby, a well-known brand in the national brick circle, has gained popularity due to its music player, Hiby Music. With very few applications that can play lossless local audio on mobile phones, Hiby Music stands out as it not only supports local audio extremely well but also has a visually appealing interface that surpasses many similar applications. This makes it a valuable tool for those who collect lossless audio.

As major smartphone manufacturers increasingly remove support for 3.5mm headphone jacks and Bluetooth headsets become more popular, music enthusiasts who seek high-quality sound are turning to niche music players. This trend has led to the growing acceptance of music players in the original niche circle. It has also piqued the interest of individuals, such as the author of this article, who have started exploring audio equipment.

The author, who enjoys collecting headphones and prefers wired options, decided to try out the Hiby R5 II HiFi player. After three months of experience, the author shares their thoughts on the device.

The first thing that caught the author’s attention was the packaging of the Hiby R5 II. While not overly large, the packaging box had a good quality feel and was quite sturdy. The accessories included with the player, such as a type-c cable, a blue leather case, and a film, were satisfactory.

In terms of design, the player has dimensions of 123 * 71.3 * 15.5mm and is made of aluminum alloy with a double-sided glass body. Although the thickness of the device was slightly unexpected, the width control allowed for a comfortable grip in the hand.

The front of the player features a 4.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 X 720. The display offers bright and beautiful colors, delicate text display, and good visibility from multiple angles, even outdoors.

The operation buttons are located on both sides of the device, with the right side used for menu selection and the left side for volume control. The physical buttons provide a different sense of confirmation. The player also has a TF card slot that supports a maximum expansion capacity of 2T, providing more than enough storage for daily use.

At the bottom of the device, various connection sockets are available, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C, and 2.5mm/4.4mm balanced interfaces, catering to the needs of mainstream users. The sturdy metal reinforcement around the sockets enhances durability.

Moving on to the software, the Hiby R5 II runs on Hiby OS, which is based on the Android kernel but has been adapted and optimized for professional HiFi equipment. The system allows the installation of third-party apps and bypasses Android SRC globally, enabling the installation of Apple Music and the realization of source code output ALAC audio.

When it comes to performance, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and offers 2G of storage and 16G of flash memory. While the performance is not outstanding, it is more than sufficient for an audio player, thanks to the lightweight HiBy OS.

The Hiby R5 II excels in decoding output. It features dual ES9219C decoder chips that natively support DSD256, PCM768kHz/31bit audio specifications. With a signal-to-noise ratio of 130dB and low THD+N, the device ensures excellent audio quality. It also incorporates a FPGA clock regeneration system that reduces jitter and enhances music performance during playback.

Furthermore, the player offers a class A amplifier mode, using eight dual-way twin high-power transistors to build a fully balanced discrete output stage design. This allows the Hiby R5 II to unleash the full potential of headphones, even high-impedance ones.

The author also shares their experience with the headphones they matched with the player, the Haibei HELA. These headphones, equipped with dual-magnet dual-cavity dynamic units, offer excellent sound restoration and have an impressive appearance.

As the Hiby R5 II runs on HiBy Music, the most renowned app developed by Hiby, it provides a wealth of adjustment options and powerful audio analysis. It supports a wide range of audio formats, including the MQA format, allowing for sound restoration close to the master tape level.

In conclusion, the Hiby R5 II HiFi player proves to be a strong contender in the music player market. With its superior decoding capabilities, balanced output, and user-friendly interface, it is a reliable choice for music enthusiasts seeking high-quality audio.

