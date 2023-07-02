Haier Europe inaugurates the new European headquarters…

Haier Europe – part of Haier Smart Home, the world‘s number one major home appliance company – inaugurated the new European headquarters in the Energy Park of Vimercatenel Green Building Campus.

The inauguration ceremony of the new headquarters was held in the presence of the Senior Leadership Team of Haier Europe, the Consul General of China in Milan Liu Kan, the Mayor of Vimercate Francesco Cereda, and Alessandro Spada, Alessandro Scarabelli and Gianni Caimi of Assolombarda. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso sent a congratulatory video message.

This important milestone further strengthens the company’s presence in Europe, confirming the importance and centrality of Italy in Haier Europe’s growth strategy and in the process of strengthening its technological leadership in the world of connected appliances and IoT solutions. From Italy, Haier Europe directly manages more than 45 commercial subsidiaries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for a total of more than 10,000 employees.

The new headquarters was designed under the banner of sustainability and high energy efficiency, in an entirely plastic-free environment andcertified to the highest standards of energy and environmental resource management.

The new Haier Europe headquarters will also have a dedicated product display area, where visitors can discover and experience IoT solutions and connectivity in kitchen, laundry and home scenarios.

What is the headquarters made up of

Inside the beyond A total of 2,600 square meters distributed over three floors, the more than 500 employees of Haier Europe they will be able to easily meet and interact in a connected and high-tech environment, in line with the pillars of the company, which promotes a culture based on entrepreneurship, ecosystem and creativity.

The Brugherio site will continue to constitute a strategic hub for the company and will host the washing machine factory, the Milan Experience Design Center for Europe, the spare parts and technical assistance center for all markets and 100% of the manufacturing activities and laboratories. research and development in the field of connectivity and the Internet of Things for all product lines. The site will benefit from a complete relaunch in terms of layout, systems and energy efficiency.

Following the acquisition of the Candy-Hoover Group in 2019, Haier Europe doubled its turnover and reached the fourth position in the industry with a market share of more than 8%, developing a clear growth strategy for the coming years. The new headquarters will support the transformational journey that aims to make Haier Europe the consumers’ first choice for Smart Home solutions revolutionizing the way people work, promoting efficient growth and keeping Haier Europe at the forefront of design and innovation.

