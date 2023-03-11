“Without buying” understood as without having to worry about the fact that it is finished, go out, go to the supermarket, choose it, pay it and take it home. Which are all things this washing machine is capable of doing on its own (except going to the supermarket, of course).

It’s called Haier Washpass, and the fact that it buys its own detergent isn’t the only peculiar feature, because (and somewhat vice versa) the other is that the washing machine itself is not bought: it is used by subscription, as if it were a sort of Netflix for laundry. We had the opportunity to try it for about a month and here we tell how it went, what we liked and what we didn’t.

Haier Washpass, the technical characteristics

Externally, the Washpass almost looks like a traditional washing machine: black, it has the standard dimensions of these appliances (it is 84 centimeters high and 50 deep), it is in class A, porthole of 35 cm, centrifuge up to 1200 rpm and 9 kg load capacity. We wrote “almost” because the door is half occupied by the detergent compartment.

The installation fit dall’app hOn (Android version here) and it is within everyone’s reach, in the sense that delivery, assembly, connection to the home wifi network, assistance and any maintenance are included in the rental fee.

Haier Washpass, the subscription plans

The cost varies depending on the washes that you plan to do: in all cases there is one initial cost of 150 euroswhich can then be combined with a Small plan (18 euros per month, 100 washes per year), Medium (23 euros/month for 220 washes) or Large (28 euros per month and 340 washes per year).

After placing the order, you receive the washing machine and also the first supply of detergents and fabric softener, the containers of which (there are 4) will then be positioned following the instructions in the app. When I’m on the verge of emptying, the washing machine sort of sorts the replenishment by itselfwhich arrives at home in the annual quantity provided for by the chosen subscription.

The subscription has a minimum duration of 36 months: when they end, according to what they explained to us from Haier, it is renewed automatically but it can be stopped at any time. As happens with Netflix, in fact.

In the first 3 years, also considering the initial contribution, the Washpass ends up costing between 800 and 1100 euros depending on the chosen floor: there are quite a few, and there are certainly cheaper washing machines on the market, but the cost of detergents and above all the convenience of the all-inclusive and home service. Which is the thing on which Haier seems to push the most and which is actually what we liked the most.









The Haier Washpass in daily use

Beyond the smart features, this washing machine works like any other washing machine. AND it works quite well: we are not experts in washing, bleaching and the like but we have tried it with linen, tablecloths, sheets, towels, shirts and trousers and we have always obtained satisfactory results.

Everything is done from the app, just like for the first configuration: you choose one of the 70 washing programmes (also searchable through keywords), if necessary change the temperature and spin speed by hand and press Start. Even more simply, it is possible to photograph all the items to be washed using the app and get advice on the most suitable programme.

Finished everything, you receive a notification on your smartphone, which also offers to activate the Refresh Touch function to “keep clothes fresh and roll them out later.” Here we found some difficulties with the app: by clicking on the notification, it is not possible to find the Refresh Touch function that was proposed anywhere. And then all that remains is to hang the clothes.

Furthermore, we were unable to activate the Washpass remotely, which instead is something that would make sense to be able to do: if the washing machine is off, the app obviously cannot interact with it. It can do this if it’s on, but we’ve noticed that it never goes into standby (even after hours), and it’s downright unrealistic to think that you’ll have to keep it on all the time and constantly just to be able to boot it from the office.

Instead, we enjoyed the lots of tips that the machine gave us when we were about to start a wash, perhaps relating to the choice of a different and more economically convenient time slot or a day in which rain is not forecast. This is also convenience.





What we liked

Convenience and ease of use

of use System of wash effective

effective modern design

What we didn’t like

