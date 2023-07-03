Haiwan (3252-TW) Stock Price Falls as Industry Slumps in Tourism Sector

Haiwan Stock (3252-TW) Experiences Continuous Decline in Stock Price

Haiwan Stock (3252-TW) witnessed a troubling decline in its stock price over the past few days. The stock price fell by 6.39% in the past 5 days, causing concern among investors. At 09:06 on the 3rd, the stock price of Haiwan was further quoted at 24.8 yuan, reflecting a decrease of 2.17% in the preceding 5 minutes.

Haiwan Stock belongs to the tourism industry, and unfortunately, the stock price index of related tourism industries also experienced a decline of 3.24%. This collective drop in stock prices within the industry adds to the challenges faced by Haiwan.

On the positive side, the counter buying index rose slightly by 0.54%. However, the short-term stock price performance of Haiwan remains uncertain and lacks any significant progress.

Examining the chips for the past 5 days reveals some interesting insights. The total sales of the three major legal entities for Haiwan showed a significant decrease of 45 pieces. Additionally, overseas trading also witnessed a decline of 45 sheets. However, both the trusted trading super and proprietor trading super had no changes. Moreover, there was a decrease of 120 sheets in financing, and a decrease of 53 pieces in securities lending.

In the latest related news, the intraday flash report indicates Haiwan Stock experienced a sharp decline of 2.0% to 24.55 yuan, with 1,254 contracts being traded. This slump in stock price continued as the intraday quick reports revealed further plunges. The stock price dropped by 2.55% to 26.8 yuan, with 614 contracts traded, followed by a decrease of 2.25% to 28.25 yuan, with 6,541 contracts traded. However, a momentary recovery was observed as the stock price pulled up by 3.33% to 30.0 yuan, with 4,543 contracts traded. Finally, Haiwan Stock reached the daily limit with a stock price of 30.0 yuan, as 3,762 contracts were traded.

The continuous decline in the stock price of Haiwan Stock raises concerns among investors. The tourism industry, to which Haiwan belongs, is currently facing a challenging market, as reflected by the drop in the stock price index of related tourism industries. The upcoming days will remain crucial for Haiwan Stock as investors keenly observe its performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

