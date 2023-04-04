Kirby and the Forgotten Land was well received by fans and critics when it debuted last year (be sure to read our thoughts here). But how good is it?In an interview with IGN, developer HAL Laboratory compared the game to Kirby’s“Breath of the Wild Moment”.

Kirby series general manager Shinya Kumazaki said:: “If we’re talking about what Breath of the Wild might have done for the Zelda franchise, because it was a revolution that revolutionized the franchise, I think Kirby[和]The Forgotten Lands are at a turning point. I think you can see it as the first step of our ongoing challenge to create 3D Kirby games now as well.

While this does suggest that there will be more 3D Kirby games in the future, Kumazaki did clarify that there will still be plenty of unique gameplay experiences.

“Really, it’s about the gaming experience that we can give players and how best to bring that gaming experience that really dictates how we express it in the game. It’s just that now we have this new type of 3D as another way, another One way, another form, delivering the best gaming experience with the best Kirby gaming experience.

Do you agree that Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a turning point for the series, and likewise, would you like more Kirby games in 3D?