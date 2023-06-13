Half Generation Update!! F120 RGB Core Fan NZXT Kraken 360 RGB All-in-One Water Cooling- HKEPC Hardware in Computer Industry

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB All-in-One Water Cooling

▲ NZXT Kraken 360 RGB integrated water cooling

NZXT has launched a new Kraken series of all-in-one water cooling, with 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm water cooling specifications, no lights and RGB light-emitting versions, and two appearance versions of black and white. This time I received the Kraken 360 RGB white version, using Asetek’s 7th It is designed on behalf of the water pump, equipped with a 360mm high-density aluminum metal water-cooling radiator, and is equipped with a square 1.54-inch LCD display water-cooling head and ARGB fan. With the use of NZXT CAM software, the personalized image display and RGB lighting effects can be independently adjusted. In addition, the factory provides 6 Annual maintenance service.

Kraken 360 RGB Box

▲ NZXT white box

The NZXT Kraken 360 RGB comes in a square cardboard box. The box adopts the NZXT theme of white and purple color scheme, and the characteristic description and specification data of the water cooling are printed on the side.

After opening the box, you can see that the water cooler, fan, and buckle package are firmly placed in the environmentally friendly leather box.The box comes with AIO water-cooled body, F120 RGB Core Fan, water cooling buckle bag, RGB lighting control box, connecting wireand detailed installation instructions.

Support Intel LGA 1700/1200, AMD AM5/AM4 platform clips

▲ Support Intel LGA 1700 / 1200, AMD AM5 / AM4 platforms

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB Water Cooling Kit with Intel Platform Backplane, Intel 1700 Studs, Intel 1200 / 115X Backplane Studs, AMD Platform Brackets, AM5 / AM4 Backplane Studs, AM5 / AM4 Special Adhesive Posts, Universal Screws Caps, etc., in addition, there are short water-cooling row fixing screws, water-cooling row fixing long screws, and screw washers. Intel platform supports LGA 1700, 1200, 115X Socket, AMD platform supports Socket AM5, AM4.

▲ Attached detailed installation instructions

A detailed installation manual is attached to the box, with multiple languages, describing the installation method with images and text.

Simple and stylish round water cooling head

▲ Simple and stylish round appearance

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB adopts a water-cooled head with a circular cylindrical metal shell. The size of the water-cooled head is 74.7mm x 74.7mm x 55.97mm. The shell is treated with white matte matte treatment, which is not much different from the appearance launched in the past. The appearance design is very simple and fashionable .

There is a 14-pin special connection connector on the side of the water block.

In addition, the water cooling comes with a dedicated integrated power supply control cable and a one-to-two USB 2.0 9-pin cable.

The integrated cable integrates multiple power supply and power supply connectors, including 1 14-pin connector, 1 3-pin water pump speed detection connector, 1 USB 2.0 9-pin connector, 1 SATA power connector, 3 4 -pin PWM fan connector, users need to connect different wires to the integrated wire, and connect to the water block and the motherboard.

The attached one-to-two USB 2.0 9-pin can be used to connect the integrated cable of the water block and the RGB lighting controller at the same time, and only need to occupy a single USB 2.0 9-pin interface on the motherboard to connect two control devices.

Square 1.54″ LCD monitor

▲ Square 1.54″ LCD display

The NZXT Kraken 360 RGB water-cooling head has a circular mirror surface on the front, and a square 1.54-inch LCD display in the center, using a transmissive TFT panel, supporting 240×[email protected] resolution, 300 cd/m² brightness, and 80° viewing angle. Using NZXT CAM software, it is possible to display static pictures, CAM system monitoring information, and adjust the display direction of the screen every 90°.

Asetek 7th Generation Pump Design

▲ Asetek 7th generation water pump design

Kraken 360 RGB has a built-in water pump in the water block, using Asetek’s 7th generation water pump solution, with a ceramic bearing motor, providing a water pump speed of 800rpm ~ 2,800rpm ± 300rpm.

▲ Large-area circular copper bottom design

The NZXT Kraken 360 RGB water cooling adopts a large-area circular copper base design. The diameter of the circular copper base’s accessible area is 54.5mm. The surface of the copper base is polished to a semi-mirror state, and has a slightly convex design in the center, which can better fit unevenness. The surface of the CPU is concave. In addition, there is a plastic cover to protect the copper bottom when it leaves the factory, and the thermal paste is pre-coated. The user needs to remove the protective plastic cover and install it directly.

High-density aluminum metal water-cooled radiator

▲ 360mm high-density aluminum water cooling radiator

The NZXT Kraken 360 RGB water cooling uses a 360mm high-density aluminum metal water-cooling row with a size of 396mm x 121mm x 27mm. The water chambers at the left and right ends of the water-cooling row are square and rounded, and U-shaped fins are welded. The density between the water channel and the fins is 22 fins per inch (FPI value), the thickness of the inner water channel fins is about 16mm, providing a 6-in and 6-out water cooling circulation system, using the same design as most Asetek 7th gen pump solutions for water cooling.

Industrial grade EPDM EPDM water pipe

▲ 400mm industrial grade EPDM rubber water pipe

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB water cooling uses 400mm industrial grade EPDM EPDM water pipe, which is more heat-resistant and aging-resistant than ordinary rubber water pipes. It can strengthen the seal to prevent leakage and evaporation. It also has a longer lifespan and can be placed softly. The outer layer of the water pipe is covered with a white braided nylon mesh pipe, which not only enhances the appearance and texture of the product, but also provides protection against cutting, wear and tear.

Brand new F120 RGB Core fan

▲ Comes with 3 F120 RGB Core fans attached

Kraken 360 RGB water cooling comes with 3 new F120 RGB Core white fans, the model is RF-C12FF-W1, the size is 120mm x 120mm x 26mm, it supports 12V voltage input and PWM for speed control, the speed is 500rpm ~ 1,800rpm ± 180rpm , the maximum air flow rate is 78.86 CFM, the maximum wind pressure is 2.57 mm H²O, and the maximum sound and noise level is 33.88dBA.

▲ Equipped with 7 slightly twisted fan blades

The F120 RGB Core fan uses 7 slightly twisted blades and FDB fluid dynamic pressure bearings to provide excellent air flow and air pressure performance.

▲ Add ARGB LED lamp grains

The F120 RGB Core fan uses milky white translucent light-guiding material for the fan blades, and is equipped with 8 high-brightness ARGB LED lamp particles inside, which can display colorful ARGB lighting effects during operation. In addition, anti-vibration rubber pads are added to the four corners of the front and back of the fan, which can effectively reduce the resonance noise between the fan and the radiator or the chassis.

The F120 RGB Core fan uses a set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply cables and a set of self-made 4-pin lighting effect control cables.

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB comes with 1 RGB lighting controller and 4 stickable 3M Velcro stickers.

The RGB lighting controller has three 4-pin RGB lighting effect interfaces, and a SATA power supply cable and a USB 2.0 9-pin connection cable. Users need to use the special 4-pin lighting effects of the F120 RGB Core fan The control cable is connected to the RGB lighting controller, connected to the power supply and connected to the motherboard, and then switched and adjusted the lighting effect through the NZXT CAM software.

The new NZXT Kraken RGB and Kraken Elite RGB water coolers use the new F RGB Core fan. Compared with the previous Aer RGB 2 fan, there are different changes in various aspects, and the main ones are the fan frame casing, the RGB lighting effect lighting method, and the lighting effect connection method . In the F120 RGB Core white version fan, the entire fan frame is all white on the opposite side, while the Aer RGB 2 white version fan retains a strange black color scheme at the four corners on the opposite side, and the RGB lighting effect of the fan is changed from the fan light ring. Shine light for fan blades. In addition, the Aer RGB 2 fan needs to use a short lighting effect cable to connect to another fan in series, and then connect a long lighting effect cable to the integrated connection of the water-cooling head, while the F120 RGB Core fan is individually connected to the RGB lighting controller.

NZXT CAM software

NZXT CAM software provides functions such as computer monitoring, system specification, lighting effect adjustment, cooling adjustment, etc. It can also connect and control other NZXT peripheral products.

NZXT CAM software can switch different RGB lighting effects for F RGB Core fans, providing more than 10 lighting effect options, and can also independently adjust the color for a single RGB light grain.

NZXT CAM software provides Kraken 360 RGB water cooling with static pictures and CAM system monitoring information, including 7 display effects including Image, Web Integration, Dual Infographics, Single Infographic, Single Infographic + Image, Carousel, and Clockface.

Image: PNG and JPG image formats are provided. After uploading the image, it will be compressed to a maximum capacity of 46KB and will record up to 6 previously uploaded images.

Web Inrtegration: Provide Google Photos album display and URL image video display, display still images or freeze-frame videos by connecting to the network.

Dual Infographics: Provides exclusive NZXT CAM system monitoring information dual animation display, supports CPU / GPU usage and temperature display, and can adjust animation and text colors.

Single Inforgrpaghic: Provides a single animation display of exclusive NZXT CAM system monitoring information, CPU / GPU temperature, usage rate, time frequency, and water cooling liquid, etc., and can adjust the color of animation and text.

Single Infographic + Image: It means that Single Infographic plus Image will be displayed synchronously.

Carousel: Up to 5 display effects can be selected for carousel display, and displayed at intervals of 5 seconds to 30 seconds.

Clockface: Provides 2 clock styles and can adjust the color of the text.

Since the Kraken series of water-cooled monitors are low-end monitors, compared to the high-end versions of the Kraken Elite series of water-cooled monitors, the size and specifications of the Kraken water-cooled monitors are lower, and they do not support GIF dynamic image display.

The user can adjust the display direction of the display every 90° through the NZXT CAM software, so as to match the user’s different water-cooling head installation directions.

NZXT CAM software can adjust the speed of the water pump and fan of its own NZXT water-cooled radiator, providing 4 speed profiles: fixed, static, performance, and custom.

NZXT FP 360 ARGB Lighting Demonstration

▲ ARGB fan lighting effect

▲ ARGB lighting effect of the water block

Thermal Test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB Liquid Cooling Radiator

MSI MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard

TEAM T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB RAM (OC to DDR5-6000)

Nvidia GeForce GT 630 graphics card

Windows 11 21H2 OS

The test is an open platform, using Intel Core i9-13900K processor, MSI MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI motherboard, room temperature is about 22°C ~ 23°C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects the FPU unit full load (AVX2), using the default BIOS settings, manually adjusting PL1 / PL2 to 253W, NZXT CAM “Performance” water cooling fan speed setting, NZXT CAM “Performance” water pump Speed ​​setting. After 21 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed reaches about 1851rpm, the water pump speed reaches about 2790rpm, the P-Core clock of i9-13900K is maintained at 4.8GHz ~ 4.9GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 3.8GHz ~ 3.9GHz. Under full load The highest recorded CPU Package power consumption is 253W, the average CPU Package temperature is 82°C, and the highest temperature is 83°C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects FPU unit full load (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 280W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 20 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed reaches about 1834rpm, the water pump speed reaches about 2970rpm, the P-Core clock frequency of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.0GHz ~ 5.1GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 3.9GHz ~ 4.0GHz. Under full load The highest recorded CPU Package power consumption is 280W, the average CPU Package temperature is 88°C, and the highest temperature is 90°C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects the FPU unit full load (AVX2), using the default BIOS settings, manually adjusting PL1 / PL2 to 300W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, “custom” water pump speed setting . After 16 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed reaches about 1823rpm, the water pump speed reaches about 2790rpm, the P-Core clock frequency of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.0GHz ~ 5.1GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz. The highest recorded under full load The power consumption of the CPU Package is 300W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 92°C, and the maximum temperature is 95°C.

In the heat dissipation test, the author only adjusted the upper limit of PL1/PL2 power consumption for i9-13900K, and set it to 253W, 280W, and 300W. Since the NZXT Kraken 360 RGB is still equipped with the Asetek 7th gen pump solution, but has not used the latest Asetek 8th gen pump solution, it is obviously stressful to deal with the high power consumption (280W, 300W) of 13900K, which just reflects the “using bright However, it can still maintain a good temperature performance under the standard 253W power consumption. The water-cooled exhaust fan has obvious wind cutting sound when it is running at high speed or full speed, but there is not much high noise as expected. Slightly limiting the maximum speed can easily solve the problem of fan noise. In addition, the full speed operation of the water-cooled water pump is quite quiet, except for the slight sound of water bubbles after the first power connection, which will naturally dissipate soon, and the general noise of the water pump can be heard at a close distance.

NZXT Kraken 360 RGB All-in-One Water Cooling

Price: HK$1,299 (240mm black/white), HK$1,799 (360mm black/white)

Enquiries: Altech Computer (3628-3377)

Flat comments:

NZXT has launched a new Kraken 360 RGB all-in-one water cooler, equipped with a small square 1.54-inch LCD display, which can be used with NZXT CAM software to display static images and exclusive CAM system monitoring information animations. However, compared to the Kraken Elite series water coolers, the display size and display It is one level lower. The new F120 RGB Core fan is adopted. The fan frame design, RGB lighting method, and lighting effect connection method have all been changed. However, the water cooling actually uses the old-generation Asetek 7th water pump solution. The Asetek 7th water pump solution The design of the water-cooled radiator has a certain pressure on the use of the i9-13900K to cope with the high power consumption and long-term load. Of course, there is no problem with the moderate load of the general game. Users who need strong heat dissipation performance should pay attention to it. The new Kraken Series water cooling seems to be a transitional strategy for NZXT to improve the shortcomings of old products. Considering the characteristics of the entire water cooling, the price of the overall water cooling is relatively expensive. Since you have to decide to spend the cost, why not spend a lot of money to buy a Kraken Elite water cooling with better display specifications and better display functions! ?