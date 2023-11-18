Half-Life Series Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Free Classic Game and Discounts

Valve Celebrates 25th Anniversary of “Half-Life” Series with Free Giveaway and Special Discounts

The original “Half-Life” series, which first graced our screens in November 1998, has reached a monumental milestone – its 25th anniversary. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Valve held a special celebration on the Steam platform, offering the classic first-generation “Half-Life” for free for a limited time. Additionally, a series of special discounts were introduced, with all related DLC works of “Thriller Spacetime 2” available at the reduced price of 20 yuan.

“Thriller Spacetime” is a classic 3D shooting game created by the Valve development team. The game follows the story of protagonist “Gorden Freeman” as he becomes embroiled in a secret scientific experiment gone awry, leading to the release of monsters and a battle for survival against a mercenary army.

The “Thrilling Spacetime” series includes beloved DLC works such as “Opposite Force” and “Critical Moment,” with “Thrilling Spacetime 2” being particularly well-received upon its launch in 2004. The success of the series has also led to the release of additional DLCs, further solidifying its place in gaming history.

The special anniversary sale not only offers the first-generation classic “Half-Life” for free for a limited time, but also features reduced prices on related expansion packs for both the first and second generations. Furthermore, “Half-Life: Alex” is available at a discounted rate of 66%.

The limited-time free period for “Thrilling Time and Space” ends at 2:00 am on November 21, so be sure to grab it before then to keep it forever. If you’re a fan of the “Thrilling Spacetime” series, the “Thrilling Spacetime 25th Anniversary Sale” presents the perfect opportunity to explore and purchase other works within the franchise.

This anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring legacy of the “Half-Life” series, which continues to captivate and inspire gamers around the world.

