Meta’s accounts confirm the growing pressure on Big Tech. After disappointing results from Microsoft and Google – sank 9.1% on Wall Street, in what was the biggest drop since March 2020 -, Mark Zuckerberg’s company lifts the veil on a quarterly report that shows half profit and revenues. down. A cold shower that causes the Meta stock to collapse in after-hours trading, when it comes to lose up to 12%. “Our community continues to grow,” says Zuckerberg. “While we face revenue challenges in the short term, the fundamentals point to the return of strong growth. We are approaching 2023 focused on efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge as an even stronger company ”, highlights Zuckerberg.

The third quarter ended with 1.98 billion active daily users, up 3% over the same period last year. Active monthly users, on the other hand, rose 2% to 2.96 billion. «Revenues were 27.71 billion, with a decline of 4% on the same period last year. If exchange rates had remained constant in the third quarter, revenues would have been 1.79 billion higher », Meta specifies. The disappointment on the accounts of the Zuckerberg giant is added to that of Microsoft and Google. Alphabet closed the July-September period with revenues of $ 69.1 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year but below analysts’ expectations. For the giant, this is the lowest growth since the second quarter of 2020, when fears about Covid had held back advertising sales. Profit fell by 26.5% to 13.9 billion. There was also a slowdown for Microsoft which, however, closed the quarter above analysts’ expectations. Revenues rose 11% to 50.1 billion, over the 49.66 billion expected by the market. Net profit fell by 14% to 17.6 billion, above the 17.36 billion that analysts were betting on.