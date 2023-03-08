Home Technology Halli and Elon Musk’s sense of life
Halli and Elon Musk's sense of life

date 2023-03-08

Halli and Elon Musk's sense of life

On Twitter, a guy, who calls himself Greyhe wrote to Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, to report that for 9 days he and 200 other employees have not been able to access company computers but no one has told them if they have been fired. Musk replied annoyed, asking this Halli who he was and what he did and when he understood it he dismissed him: he is someone who pretends to have a disability so as not to work while he spends his days on Twitter and, by the way, he’s rich. End? No.

Halli, in a kind tone, told her beautiful story, one tweet after another. And so one of the many layoffs of this freezing Silicon Valley winter has become a fairy tale about the meaning of life. About how to be happy playing with the cards you have. I mean, Halli really does have muscular dystrophy. Her legs stopped working when she was 25, and she has been in a wheelchair ever since. It’s been twenty years, health conditions have deteriorated significantly, has trouble even using the keyboard and mouse, but, says Halli, in life you play with the cards you have. And he’s made a wonderful life for himself, she says.

A great wife and two kids that he sees every day, everyone should. AND 9 years ago the debut of a startup which was very successful, to the point that one day Twitter bought it and Halli ended up working there, in an important position. He wasn’t fired right away, in November, when Musk said he would only fire one in 4 employees and that’s it: he was fired the other daybecause the layoffs never end on Musk’s Twitter.

The thing is, Halli is Iam Haraldur Thorefsson, Estonian, kind of a web project whiz. And he was on a list of people not to be fired because his severance package is stellar. “Will you pay me?” Halli wrote. Musk was overwhelmed by criticism and only then did he understand: not the meaning of life, respect and kindness; no, he understood that he would lose that duel and asked Halli for a meeting on video, he publicly apologized and offered him to stay on Twitter. What will Halli do? With the serene strength that she has shown to have, she will manage in any case: in the meantime, she is opening a restaurant in Reykjavik named after her mother.

