It’s that time of year again: the spooky season. Whether you’re the type to put on a brave face, faint at the slightest sign of blood, or even enjoy the thrill of being scared to your heart’s content, there’s something here for you. We’ve rounded up some of the freshest and scariest headlines of 2022 that are sure to make you curl up on the couch and pull the blanket over your eyes. Turn off the lights, turn on the speakers, and get ready for the horrors to come.

contempt

Drawing on the work of HR Giger and Zdizlaw Beksinski, Contempt is a horror film that has been in the works for a while. Finally released just in time for Halloween, this biopunk survival horror film transports players into a decidedly eerie and uncanny living world filled with ruthless enemies and challenges. Its regional-level design presents a unique ecosystem throughout the gaming area. For lovers of body horror, this game is a must play.

mortuary assistant

The indie horror film Mortuary Assistant puts players in apprenticeships at the River Field mortuary and is required to work night shifts. However, it soon becomes apparent that something terribly wrong, and players have to do their part in solving the mystery. Trapped in this creepy environment, the ordeal rapidly builds up throughout the night, and it’s a terrifying journey of self-discovery.

Nightmare Reaper

Nightmare Reaper is a 2.5D FPS game inspired by classic 90s shooters that utilizes gameplay elements from Rogue Lite and Marauder shooters to give players a gunfighting journey through hordes of hellish enemies. With generated level design elements, a huge variety of skill trees and weapons, and even a mini-game system, this scary shooter is perfect for those who want to blast their way through Halloween-appropriate enemies.

Evil Dead: The Game

Drawing on characters and elements from the Evil Dead series, Dead Evil: The Game is an asymmetrical PvP horror game where survivors not only protect themselves, but fight back. Through a combination of looting, area control, and FPS gameplay elements, survivors will seek to close the cracks between worlds and defeat the enemies in front of them. The game has been heavily updated since its debut in May, and it’s a solid choice for fans of Evil Dead and asymmetric horror.

Dying Light 2 Keep Humans

The sequel to the beloved Dying Light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, had a rocky launch, but has now firmly established itself as a well-deserved successor. After the world collapses, you take on the role of a nomad, based on a city built by survivors, whose decisions shape the future of the world. With strong parkour and FPS elements, day/night survival, and a variety of threat infections that must be overcome, the game builds on its predecessor, but finally finds its footing on its own two feet.

Martha dies

Martha is Dead, an indie psychological thriller set in the 1944 Italian Tuscan countryside, is less of a terrifying game than a wartime tragedy, mental health, and trauma. narratives, which haunt players long after they’re done. With truly chillingly real photography and puppet sequences that make up the game’s core recall mechanic, this game is best played in a dedicated nighttime session.

quarry

The Quarry, the latest in a series of choice-driven horror RPGs in Super Mass Games, follows a group of camp counselors on their final night at Hackett’s Quarry after the summer. Dramatic, cinematic, and filled with tense life-or-death decisions, The Quarry is a gripping narrative experience for fans of character-driven horror.

Resident Evil Village Winter Expansion

Not a standalone game, but a DLC, Resident Evil Village’s winter expansion pack was released in time for Halloween. With it comes new mercenary content, a third-person view mode, and most importantly, a new “Shadow of the Rose” post-game story. In this content, Rose retraces her father’s journey through a twisted sequence of the main game in an attempt to overcome the giant bacteria once and for all. For Village fans, this might be a good option to sit and play on Halloween.

lamb worship

A less obviously scary, but appropriately scary Halloween option is the Lamb Worship. Cute and dark in all the right ways, this colonial analogy and roguelike game lets players build their own menacing followers of adoring cute animals and fight lurking monsters for greater influence. With the Bloody Moon-themed Season of Horror event, now is the perfect time to form your own questionable beliefs.

Ghostbusters: Soul Unleashed

Is there anything strange happening around your house? Put down your phone, grab your own proton pack and handle it yourself. An asymmetrical PvP title, Ghostbusters: Souls Unleashed exudes Halloween nostalgia. Players can take on the role of their own fully customizable Ghostbusters, or play as a ghost and wreak havoc. Simple to learn, true to the franchise, and plans to keep future content fresh, this looks like a great title for Halloween-themed fun with friends.

Well, here are all our Halloween picks for this year. Hopefully something catches your eye and immediately leaves you pale and terrified. Let us know what you decide to play in the comments below, and Happy Halloween.