Halloween Steam Sale: Massive Discounts on Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, and The Last of Us Part 1!

Halloween is just around the corner, and gamers are in for a real treat as Steam has launched a spooktacular sale featuring some chilling discounts. From October 26 to November 2, players will have the opportunity to save big on a wide range of horror-themed games, including popular titles like Resident Evil, Dead Space, and The Last of Us.

The sale, which is available on Steam, includes major franchises that are sure to satisfy any thrill-seeking gamer. Whether you’re a fan of the survival horror genre or enjoy an intense fighting game, there’s something for everyone in this frightful sale.

Resident Evil 4, a game that has achieved cult status among horror enthusiasts, is now available at a discounted price of £32.99, offering a tempting 34% off. Join Leon S. Kennedy as he battles hordes of terrifying creatures in a quest to rescue the President’s daughter. With stunning visuals and nail-biting gameplay, this is not one to miss.

For those looking for a suspenseful and emotional journey, The Last of Us Part 1 is now priced at £39.99, offering a 20% discount. Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic world where you must navigate through dangerous territories and make heart-wrenching choices to survive. With its engrossing storyline and breathtaking graphics, this game is a must-play for any gaming enthusiast.

If you’re in the mood for a truly terrifying experience, Dead Space is now available for £29.99, offering a chilling 40% discount. Step into the shoes of Isaac Clarke, an engineer who finds himself trapped on a spaceship infested with grotesque and deadly creatures. Will you be able to uncover the mystery behind the outbreak and survive the horrors that await you?

Mortal Kombat 11, a beloved and brutal fighting game, is also included in the sale, with an incredible 90% discount. Priced at just £3.99, players can engage in bloody battles and execute jaw-dropping fatalities as their favorite characters. This is a deal that fighting game fans won’t want to miss.

For fans of open-world survival games, Days Gone is available for £13.19, offering a generous 67% discount. Enter a post-apocalyptic world overrun by ferocious creatures known as Freakers. Take on the role of Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter who must navigate through dangerous landscapes and confront unimaginable horrors.

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just starting your gaming journey, Steam’s Halloween sale is the perfect opportunity to snag some frightfully good deals. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience these spine-tingling adventures at a fraction of the original cost.

For more details and a complete list of games available in the sale, visit Steam and prepare to be scared, thrilled, and entertained this Halloween season.

