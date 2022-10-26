When it comes to Halo, the legendary Master Chief wearing high-tech gear is always impressive, but these gear are now also extending into the real world in the form of prosthetic limbs. Solutions” to create a children’s prosthesis in the style of “The Last Battle”, so that the courage and fighting spirit of “The Last Battle” can also be brought into play in reality.

▲ Picture source

Halo game developer teams up with prosthetics nonprofit to create ‘Master Chief Arm’ for kids to use for free

“Last Battle” is the most classic series of games released by Microsoft. The main stories revolve around the role of a human soldier transformed by a super soldier, also known as “Master Chief”, and his dress is also in the game. The most impressive part.

▲ Picture source

“Limbitless Solutions” is a non-profit organization that provides free custom prosthetics for children through 3D printing technology, and hopes that through customization, these prosthetics can be more in line with the user’s personality, and allow them to find a more active life motivation. Don’t let these prosthetics be used only as a tool.

Therefore, in the eyes of the game developer 343 Industries, through the cooperation with “Limbitless Solutions”, it is not only as simple as turning game equipment into a prosthesis, but also integrating the spirit of games and game characters into reality. Therefore, in the game blog It was mentioned that 343 Industries provided relevant reference files and handed them over to “Limbitless Solutions” to customize the prosthesis, and then handed them over to the children called “Bionic Kid” by “Limbitless Solutions”, and then let them use educational video games and other means Learn how to use prosthetics, how they are made and used in the introductory video.

As mentioned in the introduction blog, game developer 343 Industries hopes that through such cooperation, the courage and tenacity shown in “Halo” can be conveyed to every child who uses prosthetics and make them connect with the game; and “Limbitless Solutions” hopes that through such cooperation, the prosthesis is not only a kind of assistive device, but also makes children look more handsome and more confident.





It is actually quite common for props in games to become equal-scale collectible toys. However, cooperative projects such as game developer 343 Industries and the non-profit organization “Limbitless Solutions” have made these virtual props or equipment, not only It can be reproduced in reality, and it can also play a more positive and positive meaning, making the positive side of video games more shining.

343 Industries partners with non-profit organization “Limbitless Solutions” Blog Original