Halo Infinite Introduces Nostalgic 8v8 Squad Battles Mode Inspired by Halo 3

“343 Industries introduces new 8v8 Squad Battles mode in Halo Infinite: Bringing back the nostalgia of Halo 3”

If you ask people which Halo game is their favorite, very few of them will answer Halo 3. Nevertheless, the game holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. Released in 2007 as the first Halo game for the Xbox 360, Halo 3 received overwhelmingly positive reviews and achieved huge sales figures. Now, it seems that 343 Industries, the developer of the Halo series, has realized that fans want to return to the Halo 3 experience.

To cater to the desires of players, 343 Industries has introduced a new mode for Halo Infinite called 8v8 Squad Battles. The studio explained the concept, comparing it to classic big team battles. In an announcement, they stated, “If you think big team fights are too chaotic in 12v12 but not enough in 4v4, then let us introduce you to our new squad fight playlist!” This new mode mixes killer and objective modes on community-made maps, creating an ideal setting for both infantry and vehicle combat.

What truly maximizes the nostalgia of 8v8 squad battles is the inclusion of three classics created by Forge from Halo 3. The chosen maps are Halo 3: Last Resort Remastered, Halo 3 Valhalla Remastered, and Halo 3 Rat’s Nest Remastered. These beloved maps will undoubtedly transport players back to the iconic battles of Halo 3.

For those eager to dive into the action, head over to Halo Waypoint to read more about the new mode. Alternatively, fire up your copy of Halo Infinite and join the fun. This new addition to Halo Infinite promises to reignite the passion and excitement of Halo 3 for both old and new fans alike.

Whether you’re a Halo veteran craving a trip down memory lane or a gamer looking for a new multiplayer experience, 8v8 Squad Battles in Halo Infinite is definitely worth checking out. Join the community and embark on epic battles once again in the Halo universe.

Sources: Halo Waypoint, Gamereactor.cn

