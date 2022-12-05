Home Technology Halo Infinite’s multiplayer creative lead is leaving 343 Industries.
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer creative lead is leaving 343 Industries.

Another key member of 343 Industries is leaving the Halo Infinite developer. This time around, multiplayer creative lead Tom French will be heading elsewhere after more than 11 years at the company to help deliver multiplayer offerings in the iconic sci-fi universe.

As French put it in a tweet,“After more than 11 and a half years on Halo, today I stepped out of my Spartan armor for the last time to embark on a new adventure. To be a part of a game from a developer I really love and admire as a player, I So honored. I couldn’t be more proud of my time at 343.

It remains to be seen where the Frenchman will go next. What we do know is that both 343 Industries and Xbox are promising that the future of both Halo Infinite and its multiplayer game looks bright despite one of its leading brands leaving the company.

