Halo veteran Frank O’Connor appears to have left Microsoft – Gamereactor

It hasn’t been easy lately for 343 Studios, one of several Microsoft studios affected by layoffs earlier this year, recently confirming that Halo Infinity creative director Joseph Staton has left Microsoft. . Now it appears that another big name associated with Halo has left the company.

Frank O’Connor has been working with Halo since 2004 and began his career with Halo 2, and has been a key figure in the development of the game series since then. From his recently updated LinkedIn profile, you can see that he left Microsoft this month. 343 Studios, Microsoft, and O’Connor himself did not comment for this story.

If true, what do you think this means for the future of Halo?