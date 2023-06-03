Home » Handheld game grabbing a slice of the pie? Qualcomm, Sony, and Nintendo are negotiating to launch game-centric processors in the future- Computer King Ada
Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, it has been dominating the game console market. However, in recent years, due to the advent of PC handhelds such as Steamdeck and AYANEO equipped with AMD CPUs, the hardware specifications of the Switch that have remained unchanged for thousands of years have begun to be magnified and discussed again. , after all, people can play most of the 3A masterpieces, but you can’t justify it, right? Recently, Qualcomm announced that it has started negotiations with Nintendo and Sony SIE to discuss the future of future portable gaming devices. However, there is currently no announcement of cooperation between the three parties, but Qualcomm will be the processor for game consoles? In fact, there have been precedents recently:

According to the foreign media @Tech_Reve Twitter, Alex Katouzian, vice president of Qualcomm, has been discussing with Nintendo and Sony SIE on the game handheld part, but it is still unknown whether they will cooperate:

As for whether Qualcomm can make chips for game consoles? I think Razer should be the clearest about this part. Razer, Qualcomm and Verizon will launch an Android mobile handheld named Razer Edge in early 2023. It is equipped with Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, built-in Android system, and can play How about cloud streaming games and Android games? You can go to YouTube first, there are already many unboxing test videos of foreign players:
If the cooperation is feasible, this also means that the new version of the Nintendo Switch may be able to undergo a substantial upgrade on the hardware (?, from the perspective of various sources, it was previously reported that Nintendo is using NVIDIA Tegra T239 chips to develop new products. Game consoles, but none of the above news has been confirmed yet, so everyone can only wait and see. But as the market for game consoles expands, Switch hardware updates are imperative (see The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears that beautiful graphics) :
As for Sony, the previous news is that it is currently building a handheld device code-named Q Lite, but it needs to be used with a PlayStation 5 host to play games remotely. It is not an independent streaming game console. As for whether it will There is no news about the launch of the PS Vita successor model. Perhaps after the cooperation with Qualcomm, there will be new game handheld products coming out?
