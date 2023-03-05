This blog post was written by my colleague Florin Jäger (he already had one some time ago guest post written). Florin seized the opportunity and visited Sono Motors at their RoadShow to see and drive the solar electric car “Sion” up close. First of all: This article reflects the impressions of Florin and is not an investment recommendation.

The solar vehicle SION is not yet available, the start of series production is planned for 2024. There are currently many skeptics who do not believe that Munich-based startup Sonomotors will ever bring the innovative electric car onto the road (but more on that later).

In this article I report on my hands-on with the series validation vehicle Gen III, which is currently available for test drives as part of a European tour in various cities, for example next week on January 17th and 18th, 2023 in Zurich (and then in Innsbruck and Vienna). For an introduction and overview I recommend this current video:

First impression

The small car offers a lot of space inside, so the legroom on the back seats is impressive and the trunk is promisingly wide, the two bright and high-resolution displays and the infotainment system are definitely state-of-the-art. The look and finish of the door handles on the inside didn’t convince me personally, looks more like 3D printing production from our own craft room; But I can well imagine that the final choice of color and material for series production exhausts the existing optimization potential.

Sono Motors Sion – test drive

Infotainment System im Sion

The Sion is a very manoeuvrable electric car and is a lively and dynamic front-wheel drive. Both in the passenger compartment and on the side of the road, I perceive the vehicle to be exceptionally quiet, a lot has been optimized since Gen. II, hats off. The calibration of the chassis and brakes is currently in progress, so I can’t comment on that.

Space available in Sion

Fully integrated PV system

The efforts of the Sonomotors team in the area of ​​sustainability are very ambitious, no question, but the Sion has the really innovative and exciting approach in solar cell integration. The 465 half-cells are perfectly integrated into the outer skin of the Sion, the employees in the showroom report an installed power of 1kWp, remarkable! The Munich-based company relies on a self-developed PV inverter with 8 (eight!) MPP trackers, which guarantees maximum utilization of the existing radiation.

Battery management system (BMS) below, above in the picture the PV inverter (WR)

A look under the hood – the PV inverter is mounted directly on the BMS

The cover on the underside of the bonnet could be carefully removed and gave us a glimpse of the cleverly implemented connections of the cells (see photo); the bonnet is apparently divided into two solar fields and so on the right underside two more cables lead the energy obtained from the sun to the inverter and then to the battery.

PV cells integrated directly into the outer skin of the vehicle

Excursus: As a pioneer in the integration of solar cells, Sonomotors will show other exciting applications in its second business area, apparently various WR models are currently being developed: low-voltage systems (24-48V) for charging existing batteries in trucks, buses, etc … but also a high-voltage variant, which should then be used in other electric cars.

Underside of the hood with the DC string cables that lead to the PV inverter

Huge power bank

The Sion comes with full bi-directionality: other electric cars with an output of 11kW can be charged (without additional equipment, a connection of the two vehicles with the charging cable is sufficient). The V2X integration is to take place via a special wall box, unfortunately the on-site employee could not explain to me whether an AC or DC connection will be used here, the current prices in the DC area (e.g. from EVTEC) make me hope that Sonomotors will have a solution for feedback via the AC charging plug. In any case: the possibility of simply plugging in normal 230V consumers without additional adapters and drawing up to 3.7 KW of power is very useful and I see it as another plus point compared to the e-vehicles available on the market today. Further details and answers to many questions can be found on the very clearly designed FAQ page

Addendum #1: According to Hans and previous statements, the in-house Sono-Motors AC wallbox is capable of this. Florin sent an e-mail to Munich after the test drive to find out more details, we will keep you posted …

Socket next to type 2 socket

Current Campaign

The start of production of the Sion was postponed (again) 2 years ago, time-to-market is definitely the critical factor in this great electric car project. The company is currently missing more than EUR 50 million to be able to take the next step towards series production. The current #savesion campaign mobilizes the impressively large and active Sion community and will run until January 26, 2023. Anyone who wants to support the project can reserve a Sion for a comparatively small amount or top up their existing reservation. Additional information about the financing strategy, the milestones and the associated partial payment options can be found online here and here (pdf) .

I am sure that there is a considerable demand for an innovative and affordable electric car with an integrated PV system and it would not surprise me if I could drive such an electric car myself in two or three years. With this in mind: feel free to spread the word, maybe reserve a vehicle yourself and get involved in #solarpower and the #savesion campaign.