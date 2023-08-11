Handy tricks in iPhone calculator – TECHBOOK

By Adrian Mühlroth | Aug 11, 2023 at 6:08 p.m

In this series, TECHBOOK shows you the best iPhone hacks and tricks – with video and detailed instructions. This time, there are a few practical tips for the iPhone calculator.

Since its launch in 2007, the iPhone has had an impressive history. In addition to its hardware, for which millions are waiting every year for the Apple keynote, Apple has also continued to expand the associated iOS operating system. With each version, the range of functions increased. Some changes are teased by Apple, others are only discovered in the OS when you start looking. In our video series “iPhone hacks” TECHBOOK shows the best and most practical of these functions. Part 4 is about practical tricks for the iPhone calculator.

The tricks for the iPhone calculator is also in the video:

Here’s how it works

If you open the calculator on the iPhone, it looks like a normal office calculator. However, the app has a trick up its sleeve: If you turn the iPhone 90 degrees, the keypad slides to the right and it appears scientific calculator with numerous additional functions.

With the calculator app, you can now not only set brackets, but also calculate square roots, raising to the power, as well as trigonometric functions and factorials. Sine and cosine can then be found in the iPhone pocket calculator, as well as the square root sign and the direct code for calculating fractions.

Another handy trick: there is no button to delete individual numbers or characters, but a simple one Swipe left or right via the display panel, however, takes on exactly this function. This sometimes saves having to enter an invoice all over again.

Incidentally, Apple’s language assistant Siri can also calculate and thus partially replace the usual iPhone pocket calculator. She can easily do simple calculations if you ask her, for example: “Siri, how much is 24 times 37?” The language assistant can also calculate percentages, for example.

