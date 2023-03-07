Home Technology Hangzhou Spark announces a bunch of Overwatch League signings – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

Hangzhou Spark announces a bunch of Overwatch League signings – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
Hangzhou Spark announces a bunch of Overwatch League signings – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

When news broke that the deal between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase was coming to an end, meaning the Californian developer’s games would not be supported and made available to fans in China, the question had to be asked about the China-based Overwatch pair. What a League team means.

While not really mentioning this, Hangzhou Spark made it clear that the team is confident in running an all-Chinese team even if Overwatch 2 isn’t available in China.

The team has now signed four players and an assistant coach as it gears up for the 2023 season, which will start later than expected in the East division because there won’t be a pro-am championship on this side of the Pacific. .

As for the signees, Spark has already picked them up; Luo “Twenty” Wenjie, Huang “leave” Xin, Chen “Lengsa” Jingyi, Zhou “Monk” Xiang as players, and Yan “creed” Xiao as assistant coach.

With only six players currently in play, it’s possible we’ll see many more signings in the coming days and weeks.

Photo: Hangzhou Spark

See also  The last Lamborghini Aventador is officially delivered to the owner, and the beautiful figure is recorded with the only one Miura Roadster in the world - CarStuff

You may also like

Is the Google Play Store coming to iPhones...

Russian hackers rejoice at Baldoni’s resignation: “Mission accomplished”

Trust Tytan 2.1 Speaker Set

Let’s go!

What are iSims, how they differ from eSims...

Snagit: die Snipping-Tool-Alternative | TechSmith

Destination and VAT: it’s time to decide whether...

Volvo XC90 Recharge, Galaxy S23+ and new iPhone...

YouTube starts testing high bit rate version of...

Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus: New IT Vulnerability Alert

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy