When news broke that the deal between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase was coming to an end, meaning the Californian developer’s games would not be supported and made available to fans in China, the question had to be asked about the China-based Overwatch pair. What a League team means.

While not really mentioning this, Hangzhou Spark made it clear that the team is confident in running an all-Chinese team even if Overwatch 2 isn’t available in China.

The team has now signed four players and an assistant coach as it gears up for the 2023 season, which will start later than expected in the East division because there won’t be a pro-am championship on this side of the Pacific. .

As for the signees, Spark has already picked them up; Luo “Twenty” Wenjie, Huang “leave” Xin, Chen “Lengsa” Jingyi, Zhou “Monk” Xiang as players, and Yan “creed” Xiao as assistant coach.

With only six players currently in play, it’s possible we’ll see many more signings in the coming days and weeks.