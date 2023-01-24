news/processed/1080w/embed/b13af29f-5e19-4103-a080-c9906f9b37a1.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/b13af29f-5e19-4103-a080-c9906f9b37a1.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/b13af29f-5e19-4103-a080-c9906f9b37a1.webp”/>

I was so busy yesterday. First, Ms. AT brought Big and Big Treasure to our place to celebrate the New Year. During the period, I had to play with Big and Little Treasure. After that, they wanted to play xbox again. What, I really didn’t expect my xbox to be so popular. My wife has been here for more than a month, and the xbox has been favored far more times than when I was alone in HK. After a few hours, I have to pack up and go to my aunt to celebrate the New Year.

I originally planned to go out for tea, but we were all recruited. My cousin and uncle were not recruited. In order to avoid increasing the risk of being recruited, I finally changed to their house to eat dishes. They moved to Tseung Kwan O for more than 20 years. It’s really the first time I went up to visit. The room is quite big, I’m so envious.

I guess Xiaobao is the happiest. In the past three years, they have often been stuck at home. Although they occasionally go out to attend some interest classes, it is different. Going to a relative’s house is another experience. So Xiaobao started the infinite walking mode. Walk and walk, walk and walk. Then I helped my mother-in-law massage. I held meetings to coax people. Unlike me, I also carried it with my mother during the Chinese New Year.

I don’t want to talk about it when I’m upset, just watch the kids having fun, and chat with my cousins. Before we eat the dishes, we try our best to make some idiots to make the atmosphere. When the dishes come, we can start eating. Wow, My saliva is drooling. At first, sisters AT and the others didn’t eat it, but my cousin and the others temporarily added a suckling pig, which was two whole. After seeing the size of the dishes, we felt…as if we didn’t add two suckling pigs. One pig is enough to eat…In the end, as expected…the dishes can’t be cleared, and the whole audience is full…I should have told them not to waste money.

After dinner, they actually came out to play mahjong. I haven’t played mahjong for more than ten years, and I’m already unfamiliar with it, but it doesn’t matter if I play with my family. Winning or losing is not the point. Cai chai. I am not afraid of opponents who are like gods, but I am afraid of Dabao who makes trouble. She was behind me and actually told me all my cards. At this moment, the audience burst out laughing, hahaha, originally I was only planning to defend, My aunt is too good at playing cards, it is impossible to win her. With Dabao’s magic operation, can I not lose?

Afterwards, my brother-in-law will leave the game, and I will take a rest. It will be almost 11 o’clock, and I have to go back. I’m sleepy, so take an uber to go back. It’s less than 80 yuan, and it’s ok. Well, I can go back to Shenzhen tomorrow, and I can finally have a good time rest.