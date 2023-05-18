Happy Plates buys recipe giant ichkoche.at after investing millions

They were a bit under the radar for a long time, but now they suddenly belong to the 20 largest websites in Austria (according to ÖWA): Because the Viennese startup Happy Plates, which started as a recipe page with a connection to the online shops of supermarkets , has evolved significantly over the last year. With HappyCart, a tech division was added to the B2C brand, which as a B2B provider builds order services into websites – and a very special acquisition.

With a special deal, the company around co-founder and CEO Simon Jacko is massively expanding its reach: After a round of financing at the end of 2022, Happy Plates has now bought ichkoche.at, one of the largest recipe sites in the German-speaking region from the media house Styria, like Trending Topics experienced exclusively. There is no information about the purchase price, as confidentiality was agreed between the deal partners.

In order to take over ichkoche.at and expand the business, Happy Plates has made an investment of millions. investors are Stephan Zöchling (CEO of Remus), SQUER Invest, Michael Kamleitner (CEO of Walls.io) and Philipp Kinsky (Partner at Herbst Kinsky Rechtsanwälte GmbH). The money from the financing round will also be used to sell the technology, set up the advertising network (“Happycart Ad Network”) and expand ichkoche.at. Happy Plates GmbH was founded in 2018 by Simon Jacko and Anna Mahlodji. The management team today consists of CEO Jacko, Jennifer Rose-Bidenecker (CCO) and Henrique Spotorno (CTO).

“The takeover of ichkoche.at accelerates the growth of our advertising network and I am very pleased that we are already able to work with well-known brands such as Barilla, Tante Fanny, Hellmanns and Coca Cola in Austria on exciting, digital concepts to increase their visibility“, says Rose-Breitecker.

Happy Plates: From the recipe to the food order in just a few clicks

New sources of income besides advertising

“We have changed our strategy so that not only Happy Plates users can buy recipes and the associated ingredients, but also users on other websites,” says Simon Jacko, CEO and co-founder of Happy Plates, in an interview. “Our HappyCart technology solution for publishers came from this.” Negotiations were held for months with ichkoche.at, which most recently belonged to Styria, one of the largest publishers in Austria. Finally, the decision was made not only to integrate the ordering technology at ichkoche.at, but to take over the entire recipe portal. Background: In 2022, Styria started selling lifestyle media such as “Wienerin”, “Diva” and ichkoche.at.

With around 1.5 million unique clients per month, ichkoche.at is one of the largest websites in Austria and is therefore on a par with ServusTV.com, Vienna.at and Gmx.at. In a first step, this gives the Viennese start-up a decent range, so that the new business model can then slowly be established. “We’re no longer serving 70,000 to 80,000 users on Happy Plates, but an audience of millions,” says Jacko.

“We want to preserve the brand and strengthen it throughout the German-speaking region,” Jacko continues. The site itself is technically and optically outdated due to its age, which needs to be modernized. The Happycart integration is now almost complete, which means that soon users who are looking for a recipe will also see a buy button. Then they can order the ingredients for the recipes directly in the online shops of REWE, Spar or Gurkerl.at. Happy Plates then receives a brokerage commission from the supermarkets for this shopping cart.

“It comes down to advertising, but nicer advertising than you often see on these big publisher sites,” says Jacko. Then there would be the integration of the ordering services, but regions to which delivery cannot be made are also considered. There should be smart shopping lists for this, with which you can then quickly and easily find the desired ingredients offline at the point of sale (i.e. in the supermarket). <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Technology partner for other publishers

But could it now be that the takeover of ichkoche.at means that competing websites are now refraining from a possible HappyCart integration? “No,” says Jacko. “We are already in talks with a major publisher that serves multiple recipe sites. We want to give other publishers new ways to monetize their content.” It would have involved building very complex supermarket integrations with thousands of items, availability and price updates. “We hope that we will be able to connect the next big publishers in the next few months.”

“We don’t have a warehouse, products, or purchasing, we’re the intermediary between inspiration and the retailer,” says Jacko. “Our smart shopping list supports the user both online and offline. We will also develop strongly in the direction of sustainability and personalization.” For example, you would have data to make shopping baskets lactose-free.