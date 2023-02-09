Home Technology Happy Samba monkey returns, “Samba de Amigo Happy Shake Party” will be released in summer 2023 | 4Gamers
The Nintendo Switch dedicated software “Samba de Amigo: Joyful Shake Party” was released for the first time in Nintendo Direct today, and will be released in the summer of 2023, and will be distributed by Taiwan SEGA.

This is a rhythm action game “Samba” that is very popular in arcades, Dreamcast and Wii, and anyone can easily enjoy it.
de Amigo” (Old translation: Happy Samba) is a completely new work.

This work uses the Joy-Con of Nintendo Switch as a sandbell, swinging when the “rhythm ball” flying along with the music hits the frame, dances or poses according to the instructions on the screen, and enjoys the melody of popular songs.

In addition, a “turntable” may suddenly appear in the game.High-five with the audience, the speed of the music changes suddenly, according to the number of the turntable
The game will become more exciting when unexpected events and other events occur. In addition, this work also includes various modes for individual and multiplayer play.

The online-only mode “World Party” can play with players from all over the world with up to 8 people, and with the computer, you can dance with a total of 20 characters. The game takes the form of elimination from the player with the lowest score, and enjoy the intense battle.

The game contains more than 40 songs of various genres from all over the world, including EDM, pop music, and Latin music common to the series.In addition, this
The work also created a festival-themed stage, and various stages that have appeared in the “Samba de Amigo” series in the past will also appear.

“Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party” will be released on Switch in the summer of 2023.

