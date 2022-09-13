The largest crystal ever discovered by an international team of researchers is a rare diamond called lonsdaleite, which has an unusual hexagonal structure compared to the usual cubic structure, mostly found in space meteorites and may have originated in the billions A dwarf planet that catastrophically collided with an asteroid last year.

Ordinary diamonds are formed due to the huge pressure inside the earth, but the mysterious diamonds found in space meteorites are completely different from ordinary diamonds, said Dougal McCulloch, director of microscopy and microanalysis equipment at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Australia. Lansdale stones do exist in nature.

The unusual hexagonal structure of the mysterious diamond makes it harder than most ordinary diamonds. Lansdaleite has been found in a certain type of meteorite, called Ureilite, and can even be found in the laboratory Crafted by firing graphite disks at the wall at the speed of an asteroid hitting a planet.

The research team studied 18 olivine achondrites, mostly from northwest Africa, one of which was discovered by Andy Tomkins, a professor of geology at Monash University, in the vast arid Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia. Some diamonds exist in only four samples, but the details of how these diamonds formed in space remain somewhat mysterious.

McCulloch and his colleagues used advanced electron microscopy to look at meteorite slices and thought they might find the formation of lanstelite and ordinary diamonds, McCulloch said, just like supercritical chemical vapor deposition in space rocks, which may occur after a catastrophic collision. Occurs soon on dwarf planets.

In simple terms, this means that the mysterious diamond is likely to be formed of carbon material, presumably formed by a dwarf planet under extreme pressure after a cosmic accident, and the team’s popular assumption that diamonds were formed by an impact process may be wrong, and diamonds may have been destroyed. Materials formed at lower pressures and using similar processes in a controlled environment to produce certain metals, semiconductors, and other products.

The research, led by Tomkins, was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Tomkins said that the space diamond samples provide a new process for the industry to try to replicate. Although it is not known how difficult it is to make Lansdaleite, it is estimated by mathematics that it should be 58% harder than diamonds, which needs to be proved by measurement.

Tomkins stressed that the mysterious diamonds the team found in space meteorites could be useful for adoption, or boast sparkling diamonds with a hexagonal structure, but if technology could be developed to replace pre-formed graphite parts with lansdaleite It is expected to be used to manufacture tiny superhard parts.

(The first picture is a schematic diagram of a diamond not in this article, source: Flickr/TVZ Design CC BY 2.0)