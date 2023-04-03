Samsung more than lives up to its good reputation when it comes to software updates. This time, however, the update is doubly important. It’s about security and, with the brand new Galaxy S23 smartphones, also improvements to the camera.

Samsung releases April update

April is only a few days old and Samsung already has a Very important software update rolled out. It also starts directly in Germany with the Galaxy S23 smartphones (source: SmartDroid). At almost 1GB, the update is quite large, but important changes are also being made.

Security: With the April update, Samsung is plugging the remnants of critical vulnerabilities that Google discovered in Exynos modems some time ago. It’s not a problem with the Galaxy S23 because it uses a Qualcomm processor, but it’s extremely important for older cell phones. Some of the security holes were patched with the March update. Now comes the rest. So if you have a Samsung phone, you should definitely install this update. Camera: The second part of the April update is primarily related to the Galaxy S23. Samsung is supposed to improve the camera in many areas with this software update. A second March update was even published in the home country. As expected, the changes will be introduced in Germany with the April update.

Otherwise, Samsung says that, as usual, the stability will be improved and some new features will be added. It is not known exactly what these are. More information on this should emerge over time.

This is what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

More Samsung phones will be supplied soon

The April update was initially released for the Galaxy S23 smartphones. You can assume that many more Samsung models will be supplied in the next few hours and days. Since the software update is so important, you should also install it directly.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.