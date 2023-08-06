Hardware wallet: Digital wallet for cryptocurrencies

By Oliver Schmaering | Aug 06, 2023 at 4:08 p.m

The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and other similar events have triggered a new trend: more and more crypto investors want to keep their coins themselves. Hardware wallets are considered to be particularly secure. TECHBOOK explains the most important facts.

Hardware wallets are experiencing a new high in popularity. The promise of the industry is: nothing is as safe as the small, chic gadget for your pocket. But what is behind a hardware wallet and what is it used for? TECHBOOK explains.

Hardware wallet, what is it?

With a hardware wallet, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum can be collected, exchanged or sent. The small device can therefore also be described as a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies. The private keys, which are required to authorize outgoing transactions in the blockchain network, are not stored on a hackable PC or smartphone, but completely isolated on a kind of USB stick. In order to be able to access the data, users also need a smartphone app or a computer program.

Even misunderstandings about how hardware wallets work cannot harm the success of the small design miracles. Many users believe that the coins are stored on the wallet like data on a stick. However, this is not the case.

How secure is a hardware wallet?

A wallet does not house the purchased cryptocurrencies, but access to them. The coins are not located in a specific location, they circulate globally on the blockchains. Enter the wallet with a seed phrase and password. Transactions can be initiated from here. Depending on the model, online or even without any contact with the computer via QR codes. The latter is considered extremely safe.

If the wallet is lost, you don’t actually lose the wallet itself, but the device on which it is installed. If you then buy a new gadget, the old wallet can be restored using the secret seed phrase.

The greatest danger for the user is likely to be misplacing or losing the note with the seed phrase. This is no different with software wallets, however. As such, there is nothing, humanly speaking, more secure than a hardware wallet when it comes to crypto custody.

So far, the French manufacturer Ledger has been the world leader among providers of hardware wallets. But an update is now causing difficulties for the industry leader. Ledger recently offers the option of restoring access to the wallet via a three-factor system if the user loses their access code, the so-called seed phrase. Up until now, this has been a major problem with storing one’s own data independently: If the digital key is lost, no one can help. The coins remain locked away forever, the crypto assets are lost.

Ledger wanted to address this issue by offering a recovery option as an option. What was actually well-intentioned turns out to be a PR disaster. Crypto influencers have called for people to stop using products from the popular manufacturer. They classify the possibility of external access to the wallet by third parties as a fundamental security risk. Ledger will now have to wait for the excitement to die down. To regain users’ trust, the company has announced that it will fully release the code, which until now has only been partially open source. In this way, experts can check whether there are any possible security gaps caused by the new system. The short-term excitement is unlikely to cause any lasting damage to the hardware wallet giant in the long-term.

What models are there?

All the discussions can’t stop the recent boom in hardware wallets anyway. The competitors position themselves. Established manufacturers such as Trezor or SafePal can gain ground in the race for customers.

And new players are also entering the market with their own wallet projects. In addition to other newcomers, the crypto network 1inch, for example, would like to get involved. The battle for the best hardware wallet is entering the next round. With its ZERO wallet, the Belgian manufacturer Ngrave has launched an impressive model that can also convince with a stylish interface. Ngrave calls ZERO the “coldest” wallet. Cold wallet is often used as a synonym for a hardware wallet. This is in conceptual distinction to a hot wallet, i.e. an app or a browser extension whose software is installed on laptops or smartphones and can send and receive cryptocurrencies online.

In principle, all online contacts are considered risks. Therefore, more and more hardware wallets only interact via QR codes. This is also the case with the TITAN model from the Chinese manufacturer Ellipal. Other interesting competitors on the market include the established Swiss manufacturer BitBox, which recently renamed the company after the successful BitBox model and was previously known as Shift Crypto. Also worth mentioning are the simple but elegantly designed wallet model from KeepKey and the stylish eye-catcher from Keevo. New manufacturers are constantly pushing into the growth market of hardware wallets and are developing new, innovative security concepts.

When is a hardware wallet worth it?

In addition to hardware wallets, there are also a number of software wallets. They come as apps or browser extensions on smartphones and laptops. The advantage is clear, you don’t have to buy an extra device. Software wallets are also usually free to download. If the wallet is accidentally deleted or a new cell phone is on the way, a simple download will recreate the familiar wallet using the seed phrase.

Whether you prefer hardware or software is more a matter of taste – although hardware wallets often go the extra mile for the highest security standards. Whether it is worth buying a hardware wallet ultimately also depends on the value of the cryptocurrencies that are being held. 200 euros for a wallet is hardly worth it if the wallet only contains Bitcoin worth 50 euros. Even possible increases in value are only a limited convincing argument. The prices for most models of hardware wallets range between 50 and 280 euros. In the opinion of many, the extra security is worthwhile at the latest from a four-digit euro amount in crypto. But the manufacturers of hot wallets do not sleep either and are constantly trying to improve the security of the software. Therefore, it has to be weighed again and again as to which purchase makes sense.

Whatever you decide, one thing is certain: hardware wallets are a growing market in which innovation, design and the need for security are combined in a particularly attractive way. If wallets generally seem too complicated or too expensive for you, you can of course also have your coins stored on crypto exchanges. Among crypto maniacs, however, only one thing is safe: not your keys, not your coins.

