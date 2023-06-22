Harley-Davidson renews some models and stays true to itself

This summer, Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary with major events in Milwaukee and Budapest. At the same time, the company is entering a new technological age. The two special models CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, available from August for at least 45,500 euros, mark the beginning. Both are more powerful, more comfortable and safer to drive than the previous models.

The innovations affect almost all components: engine, chassis, brakes, lighting, assistance and comfort electronics. Harley is also trying a much more modern design. As is well known, the changes will probably also find their way into the basic models of the touring platform over time.

With the engine, Harley-Davidson is following a path pointed out by BMW, Ducati and other manufacturers: the displacement is slightly increased and the compression is significantly increased, a liquid-cooled four-valve cylinder head and variable valve control are also used. The result is called the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 and has impressive values, namely a peak output of 117 hp at an unchanged 5020 rpm, 183 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm and a displacement of 1977 cubic centimetres.

Harley-Davidson : New Models

For the first time, a large Harley tourer has a USD front fork. Supplier – also of the new struts – is Showa. These can now be adjusted twice and increase the spring travel to 76 millimeters; the plus of more than 40 percent should be reflected in significantly higher suspension comfort. The weight reduction of the two vehicles by 14 kilos (Street Glide) and 15 kilos (Road Glide) signals easier handling. The Brembo brakes are more powerful thanks to the discs in the front wheel, which have been enlarged to 320 millimeters in diameter, and now radially mounted four-piston calipers. A four-piston caliper is also used for the first time on the rear 300 mm disc.

Significant changes to the design

For the first time on a Touring Harley, there are four selectable driving modes that influence the performance characteristics of the engine and the intensity of the intervention of the numerous assistance systems. Significant interventions can be seen in the design and thus in the aerodynamics. The result should be less turbulence on the driver’s helmet, better controllable ventilation and improved weather protection. The manufacturer claims to have improved long-distance ergonomics with new seats and handlebars with an adjustment range of 27 degrees.

Harley sets standards with the 12.3-inch TFT touchscreen with three view options and the integration of Apple and Android smartphones. WLAN and Bluetooth are used for this. There is also a spacious mobile phone compartment in the cockpit. Essential for fans of the brand is an audio system with four loudspeakers, all conceivable setting options and an amplifier power of 500 watts.

