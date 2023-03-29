Few field service games exist and are as successful as Harmonix’s Rock Band 4. While the developer tried to add the music game Fuser to its portfolio a few years ago and had to shut down the game recently, the developer still has an absolute gold mine, and that’s Rock Band 4.

We say gold mine because Rock Band 4 is entering its 31st season! While you might think that Harmonix would focus on a sequel or reduce support, the developer just confirmed that the game will be supported for at least 10 more seasons.

In a new blog post, Harmonix stated that: “We just wrapped up 30 seasons of Rock Band Rivals. In the Rock Band years, Rivals is entering middle age and thinks of a house in the suburbs with a smoker in the backyard and a band room in the basement. Don’t worry though , midlife is great: while there’s a ton of history to draw from, there’s also a lot of future to look forward to. The same goes for the antagonist. So buckle up and let me talk about our plans for seasons 31-40 (yes, We plan to pull the opponent into the 40s).

While there’s no mention of how long Harmonix intends to continue supporting Rock Band 4, the developer says that as part of Season 31, it will bring back the season pass and a new set of decorations for playable instruments.