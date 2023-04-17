Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Announced for PC and Consoles – Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Millions of Harry Potter fans were disappointed and confused when Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. announced that the hugely popular Hogwarts Legacy wouldn’t allow us to play Quidditch, but now we know one of the reasons why.

Unbroken Studios and Warner Bros. have revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for PC “and consoles.” The game will let us play Quidditch and go on “other broomstick adventures” at some point in the future, alone or with other players around the world. If you sign up for the ongoing limited playtest, the future isn’t too far away, which could be the reason for the early reveal.

It seems like they’re pretty confident that the mere mention of Quidditch will be enough to get fans interested, as we’re not told much about the game itself. A few details we know are that we’ll be able to customize our own player, and that it will have the controversial always-on requirement. The trailer below doesn’t really tell us much either, so it’ll be interesting to see what awaits us.