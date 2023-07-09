Harvard Scientists Discover Alien Technology in ‘Oumuamua Meteor

Harvard Scientists Suggest ‘Oumuamua Meteor Could Be Alien Technology

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists from Harvard University believe that the ‘Oumuamua meteor, which landed in the Papua Sea of ​​New Guinea in 2014, may have come from alien technology. Senior astrophysicist Avi Loeb led the research, collaborating with the government to search for the meteor named IM1.

Loeb and his team used a boat to navigate a target sea area with a radius of 10 kilometers while employing magnets to attract 50 metal balls from the sea floor. Upon analyzing the spheres in the lab, they found that these “near-perfect spheres” came in various colors and were less than a millimeter in size. The composition analysis revealed that they were primarily composed of iron, silicon, magnesium, titanium, and trace elements.

What’s most intriguing is that the meteor is made of even harder materials than iron meteorites and moves faster than 95% of stars near the sun. Loeb suggested that this suggests it could be a spacecraft from another civilization or some kind of technological gadget.

The U.S. Space Command has expressed its confidence that the debris came from another solar system, asserting a “99.999 percent” certainty. Loeb likened the meteor’s interstellar journey to NASA’s Voyager spacecraft, explaining that it would take thousands of years for our current spacecraft to travel a similar distance.

As research and analysis continue, Loeb aims to determine whether the orbs are man-made or natural. If they are natural, they could provide valuable insights into the materials that exist beyond our solar system. However, if they are proven to be “artificial,” it would raise significant questions.

Loeb still has more debris to study and hopes to review hours of footage captured by cameras on the ship during their search. He believes that these globules could be important clues leading to larger discoveries and help identify future meteor fragments.

Known as the “Harvard alien hunter,” Loeb is part of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and leads the Galileo project, which explores the existence of aliens and their technology. He has previously suggested that ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object spotted passing through our solar system, could also be alien technology.

This discovery marks a significant milestone in our understanding of the universe and may open doors to new possibilities. The scientific community eagerly awaits further analysis and research from Harvard University as they delve deeper into this extraordinary find.

