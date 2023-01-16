In recent years, many games tend to cater to overseas Easter and make some scary eggs in the game, but “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022) does not often do this (Zombie Mode). Warfare II 2022) community has a somewhat scary game haunted topic, some players seem to see unexplainable supernatural phenomena.

Last week, overseas player Neon_Moons uploaded his side recording video in the multiplayer game on the Tarlaq map. He first squatted at the entrance near the south of point B in the occupation battle position, and then turned around and entered the room on the left, but just as he entered In front of the gate, he saw the upper body of a scorched black corpse falling directly above the gate, with both hands still dangling in the air.

When Neon_Moons found out, he turned around urgently, but found that there was nothing. The whole film ended in a puzzling state, which aroused heated discussions among players.

Talaq in “Modern Warfare II 2022” is a ruined city ravaged by war in a fictional Middle Eastern country. This map is not very popular with players due to the broken ruin terrain and complicated lines of fire, but many players did not expect that there would be Such a wonderful corpse appeared in the game, and it was speculated that some players were bombed and knocked down after death (but there was no bombing vibration in the screen).

Interestingly, in addition to discussing supernatural phenomena, many villagers on Reddit think that the original Po’s voice is too unique and joyful, and it makes the horror atmosphere fade away.

In any case, how did the corpse of Tarlaq appear and disappear suddenly? Many players think that it may be an easter egg hidden by the Infinity Ward production team. Of course, some people speculate on the possibility of post-production of the film. When Tarlac is playing the game, in addition to the sniper, you might as well pay more attention to whether there will be any corpses falling from it.