Exclusive event for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers” Issei Trial “, you can play all Nintendo Switch software for a limited time. Appearance. The annual meeting will also be held! It’s freezing cold these days, how about playing games slowly in a warm room?

“Together Choki and Snippers Plus” Now Available!

Released in 2017, “Together Chokitto Snippers Plus” will appear in the demo this time. A communication action puzzle where yellow and red characters cut each other’s bodies and challenge the theme!

Nintendo Home

“Snippers together” added 40 new levels,A total of more than 100 themes are included.In addition, a character shape that changes the shape of the character every time you play has been added.new function.If the shape changes, even if the answer is the same, the clearance path will change, socan be played repeatedlyClear the level. Have fun with your family and friends!

Nintendo Home

The trial period of “Sniper Added Together” isFriday, January 13, 2023 at 12:00 to Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 17:59about a week. To participate, simply download the data from the “Issei Trial” item on the “Snippers Plus” page of the Nintendo eShop for My Nintendo Store/Nintendo Switch!