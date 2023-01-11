Home Technology Have fun with your family and friends! “Together with Choki and Snippers Plus” is now available on Nintendo Switch – funglr Games
Have fun with your family and friends! "Together with Choki and Snippers Plus" is now available on Nintendo Switch

Have fun with your family and friends! "Together with Choki and Snippers Plus" is now available on Nintendo Switch

Exclusive event for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers” Issei Trial “, you can play all Nintendo Switch software for a limited time. Appearance. The annual meeting will also be held! It’s freezing cold these days, how about playing games slowly in a warm room?

“Together Choki and Snippers Plus” Now Available!

Released in 2017, “Together Chokitto Snippers Plus” will appear in the demo this time. A communication action puzzle where yellow and red characters cut each other’s bodies and challenge the theme!

“Snippers together” added 40 new levels,A total of more than 100 themes are included.In addition, a character shape that changes the shape of the character every time you play has been added.new function.If the shape changes, even if the answer is the same, the clearance path will change, socan be played repeatedlyClear the level. Have fun with your family and friends!

The trial period of “Sniper Added Together” isFriday, January 13, 2023 at 12:00 to Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 17:59about a week. To participate, simply download the data from the “Issei Trial” item on the “Snippers Plus” page of the Nintendo eShop for My Nintendo Store/Nintendo Switch!

yearly!also sell

In conjunction with the one-star demo, download versions of “Together with Choki and Snippers Plus”, “Together with Choki and Snippers” and “Together and Choki and Snippers Additional Stage Packs” will also be released.

  • “Together with Choki and Snippers Plus” Regular price 3,056 yen (tax included) → 30% discount2,138 yen (tax included)
  • “With Goblin and Sniper” Regular price 1,834 yen (tax included) → 30% discount1,283 yen (tax included)
  • “Together with Choki and Snippers Additional Stage Pack” Regular price 1,222 yen (tax included) → 30% discount855 yen (tax included)
The pre-sale period isJanuary 13 (Friday) 12:00 to January 26 (Thursday) 23:59, 2023 , slightly longer than the trial period. Note that the regular price is the price before the sale begins.

You can also transfer the saved files that you have experienced during the trial play. If you think “this is it!”, why not buy it? For details on Issei Trial, please refer to the Nintendo website, and for details on “Snippers Plus”, please refer to the official website.

