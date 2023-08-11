Have you turned off your YouTube history? You will soon be without a homepage

YouTube has accustomed us to controversial choices, especially in recent times: for example, the new interface on the YouTube homepage will give enormous prominence to Shorts (very popular with users), to the detriment of “normal” length videos. The latest change, though, might delete the entire YouTube homepage for some users.

Let’s try to delve into the matter: as a post on the YouTube Blog explains, the homepage of the platform will “disappear” for users who have turned off video history e “have no further significant history prior to disabling it”. In other words, if you have a new and deactivated YouTube account (or have had your history deactivated for years), your YouTube homepage will be… a blank page.

Until now, users who decided to turn off their YouTube history could still view the most viewed videos in your country on the homepage, together with the contents trending and some random suggestions from Google’s platform. Evidently, this system no longer seems to convince the company, which has decided to replace it with a completely white screen (or black, if you have dark mode activated).

In the post, YouTube writes that “Starting today, if your YouTube search history is turned off and you don’t have any significant previously saved history, all functions that require it will be disabled. Among them will be the YouTube homepage feed.”. The post goes on to explain that the home of the service will be “very different” for the users involved.

“You will see the search bar and menu at the top leftbut there will be no feed or recommendations, allowing you to have a simplified search experience, which will allow you to search through the channels you are subscribed to and among popular topics with the appropriate tabs”concludes the YouTube blog.

Although YouTube explains that this update of its UI is aimed at improving the user experience, however, many seem not to be convinced that this is really the case: some would even consider the move an attempt to push users to turn on history of viewed videos by threatening to remove an important feature like the YouTube homepage itself.

