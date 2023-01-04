Home Technology Havoc Rebirth simulation “Survival on a Deserted Island” joins PC Game Pass, an isolated island survival game where you and a volleyball | 4Gamers
Technology

Havoc Rebirth simulation “Survival on a Deserted Island” joins PC Game Pass, an isolated island survival game where you and a volleyball | 4Gamers

by admin
Havoc Rebirth simulation “Survival on a Deserted Island” joins PC Game Pass, an isolated island survival game where you and a volleyball | 4Gamers

launched last summerTom HankThe island drifting simulation game “Stranded Deep” joined the Microsoft PC Game Pass subscription service in January 2023 in less than half a year (※Note), now qualified subscription members can download this new work for free, and experience the same survival experience as the movie “Cast Away”.

“Desert Island Survival” is an island survival adventure game launched by the Australian game team Beam Team Games in August 2022. The player plays a survivor of a plane crash and is forced to maintain his own life, food and water on an uninhabited island Wait for the needs and try your best to survive.

Like many survival games on the market, “Desert Island Survival” has a day and night alternation and a unique building craft system. Players must create items needed for survival on an isolated island with limited resources, and solve needs such as health, hunger, thirst, and sleep. The island world generated in the game is randomly generated, and it supports two-player local split-screen or online play.

It is worth mentioning that although there are all kinds of creatures available for hunting in the game, dangerous sharks are still the main threat. At the same time, there are 3 most terrifying mysterious creatures in the game, the giant tooth shark, the giant squid and the giant eel .

ss_e48d59f5f949156d9ab0d71bb4ffe43e2fab55b5.1920x1080ss_de4753c2fd23f4af93578950f5e72fc8a0e5deff.1920x1080ss_c507d4f2ad5ede63b9309c81b931df5376cc38f2.1920x1080ss_abf06ed10a4c97e0939d00292372e330c6f21b8f.1920x1080ss_9cb44247c2501e52b5637f43565332370cbc178c.1920x1080ss_9b9fcb6d88da1816872d706c24002439b8df8b66.1920x1080ss_49f4e30ca1e480c166e25fefcf0ceaa73e1e2048.1920x1080ss_3683f0a760e50793cd197fdf15ad823c09c95958.1920x1080ss_29702b378fb830e35b5cfce333f5ee52304f4831.1920x1080ss_0fc97b0511fc6a5db1304fc483348e886d03af6d.1920x1080ss_01134abcd3f44d0f3904a66272d5e349d8da8293.1920x1080

“Survival on a Deserted Island” has a mission ending of the main storyline. After exploring the island, players can find an abandoned mothership and finally find a way to escape from the deserted island.

See also  Open App Stores, transparent platforms, voice assistants and a browser of your choice: Europe rewrites the rules for web giants

Interestingly, if the player is playing alone in the game, there will be a volleyball named Wollie to accompany you. I believe anyone who has watched the movie “Rebirth” knows what kind of stalk this is. Wilson!

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd

“Survival on a Deserted Island” has now joined Microsoft’s PC Game Pass subscription service. This game will release a 30% discount during the 2022 Steam Winter Sale at a special price of NT$213.

※Note: “Xbox Game Pass” and “PC Games Pass” are different subscription services of Microsoft’s Game Pass. XGP only corresponds to the game download service of Xbox series consoles (Console), while PC Game Pass corresponds to PC Windows computers. Both of them also have EA Play membership attached, only the game carrier is different. The “ULTIMATE Game Pass” version of 299$NT per month includes console and PC subscriptions. Now join “ULTIMATE Game Pass” or “PC Games Pass” for only NT$30 for the first month.

You may also like

“Payday 3” Steam store opens, Payday Gang of...

Off to CES in Las Vegas, eyes on...

“My sacking? A great opportunity.” A new generation...

The robot that sucks your thumb and 4...

The robot that sucks your thumb and 4...

Goodbye Philadelphia Fusion, hello Seoul Hell – Overwatch...

Dell’s refurbished G-Series may be the best-looking mid-priced...

“My sacking? A great opportunity.” A new generation...

Back to 19 years ago, AMD x86 processors...

The 2022 Steam Awards Announced “Eirden’s Circle” won...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy