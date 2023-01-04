launched last summer Tom Hank The island drifting simulation game “Stranded Deep” joined the Microsoft PC Game Pass subscription service in January 2023 in less than half a year (※Note), now qualified subscription members can download this new work for free, and experience the same survival experience as the movie “Cast Away”.

“Desert Island Survival” is an island survival adventure game launched by the Australian game team Beam Team Games in August 2022. The player plays a survivor of a plane crash and is forced to maintain his own life, food and water on an uninhabited island Wait for the needs and try your best to survive.

Like many survival games on the market, “Desert Island Survival” has a day and night alternation and a unique building craft system. Players must create items needed for survival on an isolated island with limited resources, and solve needs such as health, hunger, thirst, and sleep. The island world generated in the game is randomly generated, and it supports two-player local split-screen or online play.

It is worth mentioning that although there are all kinds of creatures available for hunting in the game, dangerous sharks are still the main threat. At the same time, there are 3 most terrifying mysterious creatures in the game, the giant tooth shark, the giant squid and the giant eel .

“Survival on a Deserted Island” has a mission ending of the main storyline. After exploring the island, players can find an abandoned mothership and finally find a way to escape from the deserted island.

Interestingly, if the player is playing alone in the game, there will be a volleyball named Wollie to accompany you. I believe anyone who has watched the movie “Rebirth” knows what kind of stalk this is. Wilson!

“Survival on a Deserted Island” has now joined Microsoft’s PC Game Pass subscription service. This game will release a 30% discount during the 2022 Steam Winter Sale at a special price of NT$213.

※Note: “Xbox Game Pass” and “PC Games Pass” are different subscription services of Microsoft’s Game Pass. XGP only corresponds to the game download service of Xbox series consoles (Console), while PC Game Pass corresponds to PC Windows computers. Both of them also have EA Play membership attached, only the game carrier is different. The “ULTIMATE Game Pass” version of 299$NT per month includes console and PC subscriptions. Now join “ULTIMATE Game Pass” or “PC Games Pass” for only NT$30 for the first month.