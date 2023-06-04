HBO executives said that the series version of “The Last of Us” is currently uncertain whether it will launch a third season – yqqlm

Not long after the first season of the live-action series of “The Last of Us” was launched on the HBO platform, the series team confirmed that the second season has obtained permission to shoot. However, while fans are sure to see a continuation of the story in Season 2, this will most likely be the final season of The Last of Us series.

“The Last of Us” live-action series show coordinator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have both publicly discussed the series’ future development plans after the first season. The first season is entirely focused on the story of the first “The Last of Us”, and the second season is bound to adapt the controversial “The Last of Us: Part II”, however, due to the scale of this game, the two shows The coordinators all expressed that they need more time and resources, and are considering splitting the story of the game sequel into two seasons of albums. Not only that, Craig Mazin also hopes to launch more seasons to continue the story of this series.

According to Francesca Orsi, head of HBO’s drama division, viewers shouldn’t take what’s said inside the show’s team as confirmed news. In a recent interview with Deadline, Orsi said there’s no guarantee that the live-action series of The Last of Us will see a third season.

“I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out how they want to wrap up the series. We’ve generally heard the idea that they want to do a third season of the series, but for now, we’re only going to focus on The content of the first season is planned. It is not yet certain whether there will be a third season, but I understand that they all have a vision for the third season. As for whether this will lead to the launch of more seasons, I am not sure yet. ” said Francesca Orsi

In addition, Francesca Orsi also confirmed that the shooting plan for the second season of “The Last of Us” has been suspended due to the strike action of American screenwriters.

“Of course, we don’t have a lot of details to discuss about The Last of Us at this point, considering Craig hasn’t made any meaningful progress on the writing and casting part. But he and Neil have a lot of developments in the future. Good idea. All I can say is that he’s going to put his heart and soul into the entertaining parts, like presenting the voice trackers, but at the same time, bring some more nuanced, nuanced aspects to Joel, Ellie, etc. Complex development,” said Orsi

For players who have played or watched the story of “The Last of Us: Part II”, it is of course expected that the second season will bring more complex character development. After all, the relationship between Joel and Ellie was severely affected in the sequel because of the decision he made at the end of the first game.

Orsi’s words have brought some warning signs and uncertainties to the plans for the third season of “The Last of Us”, and the second season has also been delayed until 2025 due to the ongoing screenwriter’s strike. The second season has already been officially approved by HBO, but neither Neil nor Craig is currently able to write a script for this series. As for the third season, it seems that the second season has to be officially completed and launched before it can be confirmed, and the biggest decision key, of course, is that the second season must continue the success of the first season. For now, diehard The Last of Us fans can only hope that Neil and Craig’s vision for the series will come true.