HBO is planning another series based on the fantasy epic

HBO is planning another series based on the fantasy epic

“Game of Thrones” is one of the most successful series of recent years and the spin-off “House of the Dragon” was also very well received by the audience. So it’s hardly surprising that HBO is still interested in other series from the “Game of Thrones” universe.

Image: WarnerMedia/HBO

As the industry magazine Variety reports, the focus is probably once again on a Targaryen storyline. Apparently, HBO has a series in mind about the conquest of Westeros by Aegon I – also known as “Aegon the Conqueror”. A film adaptation could also follow.

Aegon was able to rule with his two sisters, who were also his wives, and the help of three adult dragons. It was the beginning of what would later become the Targaryen dynasty, the end of which is explored in House of the Dragon, and the birth of the Iron Throne as well.

In the past there have been rumors about other “Game of Thrones” offshoots. But it was more about the emergence of the White Walkers or Jon Snow’s time on the other side of the wall. That there would be two series that focus on the Targaryen comes as a bit of a surprise. However, the recent success of “House of the Dragon” proves the think tank right. Season 1 was able to average 29 million viewers per episode. Season 2 is expected to air next year.

