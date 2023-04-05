There was absolutely no escaping the epic HBO series “Game of Thrones” during its broadcast between 2011 and 2019. After the also successful first season of the first spin-off, HBO now seems to be planning another series.

The fantasy series “Game of Thrones” is not only one of the most popular series of the past decade. It is also one of the most successful serial productions of all time. So it’s no wonder that producing broadcaster HBO is keen to capitalize on the parent series’ success and release more content from the universe created by George RR Martin. This has already worked extremely well with the spin-off “House of the Dragon”. There are also persistent rumors of an offshoot that revolves around the further path of the exiled Jon Snow.

If you look for the common denominator of these two series projects, then you quickly end up with the Targaryen factor. If you don’t feel completely at home in the “GoT” franchise: This is the family in which everyone has light-colored hair and – if available – ride dragons. Now there are increasing indications of another “Game of Thrones” series.

No Game of Thrones series without the Targaryens?

As the industry magazine “Variety” reports, there is a lively discussion behind the scenes at HBO. The broadcaster is said to be very interested in another “Game of Thrones” series – no wonder when you look at the success of the franchise so far. Opinions differ as to why this fantasy epic is so well received by the audience. Part of the success is certainly the mixture of violence, lots of bare skin, emotions and intrigues. And no family of Westeros represents that more than the fair-haired, dragon-riding Targaryens.

Actually, the family does not come from Westeros at all, but from distant Valyria on the continent of Essos. Many years before the events of House of the Dragon, and many more years before the events of Game of Thrones, the Targaryens came to the continent under the leadership of Aegon I. He later received the appropriate nickname “the conqueror” because he conquered Westeros together with his sisters, who were also his wives. And it is precisely this section of the bloody family history that HBO now seems to be interested in for another “Game of Thrones” series.

So likely is another Targaryen series

In fact, there have been rumors about various “Game of Thrones” series in the past. Also in the running was an adaptation about the conflict between the children of the forest and the first white walkers, thousands of years before the events of the series that we are already familiar with. However, the project never materialized.

A possible series about Aegon and his sisters would probably look a little different. The Targaryens have already established themselves as a crowd puller. And Aegon’s story about the conquest of Westeros would really go a long way. From incest with his sisters, to the military conflicts to the symbolic character of such a Targaryen series. Aegon is the first official king of the continent and it is he who forges the infamous Iron Throne.

According to Variety, HBO hasn’t officially commissioned anything yet. But we are trying to reach an agreement as soon as possible. A film adaptation is also not out of the question. TECHBOOK keeps you up to date on the developments of the “Game of Thrones” series.

