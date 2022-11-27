Home Technology HBO Max is fixing Apple TV 4K device playback bug | XFastest News
According to The Verge, HBO is fixing a “can’t play show” bug that some users are experiencing in Apple TV’s HBO Max app.

The issue is widespread and appears to occur on all Apple TV 4Ks running tvOS 16.1 and the latest version 52.50.1 of the HBO Max app released on November 16th.

Some users have found the issue to be intermittent, while others have been unable to stream content at all without experiencing playback errors, although some have found workarounds including force-quitting the app, logging out of the app, reinstalling, or Restart their Apple TV.

Chris Willard, senior vice president of communications at HBO, said they are aware of these issues and are working on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming app update.

IT Home learned that before this, two temporary troubleshooting tips suggested by HBO Max customer support included turning off HDR support (in Settings > Video and Audio Files, changing the format to SDR, and disabling Matching Content, Matching Dynamic Range, and Matching Frames) rate options), and change the resolution from 4K to 1080p or 720p.

