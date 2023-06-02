Home » HBO: “There’s currently no guarantee we’ll have a Season 3 of The Last of Us” – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Technology

HBO: “There’s currently no guarantee we’ll have a Season 3 of The Last of Us” – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

by admin
HBO: “There’s currently no guarantee we’ll have a Season 3 of The Last of Us” – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The first season of The Last of Us was a hit and delivered a stellar take on the beloved video game series. A second season was quickly confirmed and is expected to premiere in 2025, but it’s unclear what parts of the second game it will cover.

If it’s the whole game, that means the series has caught up to the video games, which also happened in Game of Thrones, the HBO series has caught up to the books by George RR Martin. So how is the show going to deal with this, since a third season is a given, right?

Well, maybe not. HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, spoke to Deadline about this, saying showrunner Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann have yet to decide how to wrap up the series, and there’s no guarantee of a third season:

“I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out where they’re going to end up. We’ve heard the idea of ​​a season 3 for the series, but at this point we’re going one season at a time. There will be season 3 but I know they all have a vision for season 3. Would it help to do more[季節],I do not know yet.

How do you think the TV series might soon pass through the games and become the main driving force of The Last of Us universe?

See also  The traditional Chinese version of the strategic bullet-hell RPG "Nightmare Knights" will be released on July 6 "ナイツ・イン・ザ・ナイトメア-REMASTER version-"

You may also like

Motorola Edge 40 in the test: chic, handy...

Cycling in the forest: What effects does it...

In “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, you can switch between...

France approves the law on influencers. Here’s what...

Schneider Electric energy efficiency and sustainability

Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate is up for sale...

Mac Mini with M2 Pro and 512GB SSD...

Twitch CEO thinks gambling sites need government regulation...

CUPS at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

Good place｜Langham Place “Sandwich Universe Gasam Universe Mini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy