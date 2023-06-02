HBO: “There’s currently no guarantee we’ll have a Season 3 of The Last of Us” – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The first season of The Last of Us was a hit and delivered a stellar take on the beloved video game series. A second season was quickly confirmed and is expected to premiere in 2025, but it’s unclear what parts of the second game it will cover.

If it’s the whole game, that means the series has caught up to the video games, which also happened in Game of Thrones, the HBO series has caught up to the books by George RR Martin. So how is the show going to deal with this, since a third season is a given, right?

Well, maybe not. HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, spoke to Deadline about this, saying showrunner Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann have yet to decide how to wrap up the series, and there’s no guarantee of a third season:

“I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out where they’re going to end up. We’ve heard the idea of ​​a season 3 for the series, but at this point we’re going one season at a time. There will be season 3 but I know they all have a vision for season 3. Would it help to do more[季節],I do not know yet.

How do you think the TV series might soon pass through the games and become the main driving force of The Last of Us universe?