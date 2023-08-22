HD photos arrive on WhatsApp: how to use the new function

For over a year now, WhatsApp has been adding tons of new features, from better privacy controls to Channelsfrom use on multiple devices to captions in documents: apart from the usual and cloying catchphrase “it was already on Telegram”, is a significant sign of Meta’s attention to what remains largely the most used messaging app in the world.

The latest news, which as usual is rolling out to all markets where WhatsApp is accessibleallows you to share photos in HD (and will soon be extended to videos too).

facebook: below, the announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg

When you click on HD (visible at the top of the image) a drop-down menu opens to select the desired quality

How to send HD photos on WhatsApp

To share high definition images on WhatsApp, the procedure is always the same: you access the conversation, click on the paperclipyou choose Galleria and then the desired folder; before pressing Enter, at the top is the logo HDwhich you can click to decide precisely whether to send in standard quality or in HD quality.

The photos sent so they come displayed with a small HD symbol in the lower left (which isn’t superimposed on the original image, of course) and they’re “always protected by our end-to-end encryption.”

They also employ a few more seconds to be downloadedwhich is why, “to ensure that photo sharing on WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, standard quality will remain the default option for sending photos”: in this way, especially in the presence of a connection perhaps not very fast, you can choose from time to time whether to switch to high definition or not.

