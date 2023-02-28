After months of preparing for its launch and adding support for RTX Video Super Resolution on Edge and Chrome, NVIDIA has finally released its highly anticipated video upscaling tool via driver update, with compatibility extending beyond the current generation.

The update, in fact, concerns both the newborn RTX 40 Series and the previous lineup, represented by the RTX 30 Series. This tool will allow you to perform a upscaling of video content being played on your PC through Deep Learning, a bit like what happens with DLSS in titles that support it, going to increase the resolution compared to the source by filling in the “missing” pixels through reconstruction mediated by the green team model.

For the skin of the cuff, then, NVIDIA has managed to fully keep its promise to release it by February 2023, satisfying the fans who couldn’t wait to try this novelty on their gaming and entertainment machines.

To obtain RTX Video Super Resolution just update the drivers NVIDIA Game Ready to version 531.18 and, after installing, open the NVIDIA Control Panel. You can find the new option in the category Videoto the voice Adjust the video image settingsin a new dedicated box.

To activate the option you will need to tick Super Resolution and give “Apply” at the bottom right, but that’s not all: in fact, you can also manage the quality you want to obtain from this upscaling, indicated in the drop-down menu at the bottom with the numbers from 1 to 4, where 4 represents the best possible quality and, therefore, also the greatest expenditure of resources on the GPU side.

Those users equipped with a video card of the last two generations who find themselves in particularly complicated network coverage contexts will benefit the most, going to raise their viewing experience on the contents of the most popular video streaming platforms accessible from Chrome and Edge browsers.

This is a very interesting novelty and certainly an extra weapon for the aficionados of the green team, which adds to another excellent news for the players, since it will soon be easier to update the DLSS to the most recent version and performing.