Recently the James Webb Space Telescope NASA/ESA/CSA set a new record, managing to measure, for the first time, the temperature of a particular exoplanet, defined as the “cousin” of our Earth but so hot you can “bake a pizza”. A result that astronomers immediately described as “exciting”.

In fact, when the Trappist-1 system was discovered 6 years ago, in 2017, scientists were fascinated by the prospect that some of its seven rocky planets (roughly similar to Earth in size and mass) could be habitable.

Relatively very close to us, only 40 light-years away, these exoplanets orbit much closer to their star, an ultracool red dwarf, than the rocky planets of our Solar System. Perhaps also because their “sun” gives off much less energy than ours.

Therefore, it is easy to understand why the Trappist system immediately became a fundamental objective for the powerful and technological gaze of the James Webb Space Telescope. And the results were certainly not long in coming, generating a enormous amount of scientific discoveries already from the first observations that took place in July of last year.

Astronomers then focused on Trappist-1b, the closest planet to the red dwarf and the easiest to study. Then using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) of JWST, measured the change in brightness as the planet moved behind its star, in what is known as a “secondary eclipse”.

Dr. Elsa Ducrot, an astrophysicist from CEA and co-author of this new study published in the pages of the well-known journal Nature, explained: “Just before disappearing behind the star, the planet emits more light as it shows almost exclusively its ‘day’ side. By then subtracting the luminosity of the red dwarf, we could calculate the amount of infrared light emitted by the planet itself“.

NASA itself specified in a nice note: “JWST’s powerful Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) was able to act just like a giant non-contact thermometer, discovering that the planet’s daytime temperature is 230 degrees Celsius. Almost perfect for baking pizza“.

It was already known that Trappist-1b was uninhabitable, being too close to its star, but thanks to Webb we now know its actual temperature. “There is little or no atmospherebut we will still analyze the other wavelengths to confirm such a result”added Dr. Ducrot.

So, “killed” Trappist-1b, all that remains is to hope for its “brothers” Trappist-1e, Trappist-1f and Trappist-1g, all exoplanets found in what is called the “goldilocks zone” (o Goldilocks zone).