AMD’s dual-GPU flagship card Radeon Pro W6800X Duo is a dedicated graphics card launched by Apple for its expensive Mac Pro. It adopts Apple’s proprietary MPX (Mac Pro eXpansion) design. It has dual Navi 21 cores. Fabric interconnection enables mutual communication.

Unfortunately, AMD didn’t let the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo take full advantage of the Navi 21 chips, deactivating 20 compute units in each Navi 21, so it ended up with only 60 compute units or 3840 SP processors.

In addition, each Navi 21 chip is also equipped with 32GB of 16 Gbps GDDR6 video memory, with 256bit memory interface and 128MB unlimited cache.

The graphics card uses Apple’s proprietary MPX form factor and has no external power connector, so Apple combined a PCIe x16 connector and a custom connector for power.

It is worth mentioning that the AMD Radeon Pro W6800X Duo has a power of 400W, so a single conventional PCIe x16 expansion slot is not enough to provide enough power for this graphics card, so it is currently only available on the Mac.

Now, extreme overclocking enthusiast Roman “der8auer” Hartung has managed to get the card to run on a PC motherboard with some clever tweaks.

First, he used an ordinary PCIe x16 adapter cable to connect the graphics card to the PCIe expansion slot, then soldered two 12V and two ground wires from his 12VHPWR cable to the dedicated Apple connector, and finally achieved a stable power supply.

Then, he benchmarked the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo (Note: The test platform uses i9-13900K+Z790, dual 16GB DDR5-6000 C30 memory), and finally found that the performance of this graphics card is 4 times higher than that of ASUS Strix GeForce RTX 4080 %, but far less than RTX 4090.

In addition, he said that the performance of this graphics card is also 8% higher than that of AMD’s latest Radeon RX 7900 XTX.