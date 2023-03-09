The market still needs to digest the worries about the Fed’s speeding up interest rate hikes. Although Hong Kong stocks opened higher yesterday, the trend has been volatile since then. The market closed down 125 points to 19925 points.

The weakness of Alibaba (9988) has not changed. It lost 85 yuan yesterday and closed down more than 1% to 84.5 yuan, which was the lowest level in more than two months. The long positions deployed while the stock price is weakening are becoming more conservative. The main consideration is the slight out-of-the-money subscription warrants with an exercise price of 95 yuan or below, and the upward swap is only considered after the price is reached. If you are optimistic, you may consider Ali’s subscription certificate “25232”, the exercise price is 92.05 yuan, and it expires in June this year. The actual leverage is about 6.2 times. If you are bearish, you may pay attention to Ali’s put certificate “28464”, the strike price is 66.63 yuan, and it expires in June this year. The actual leverage is about 5.3 times.

He Qicong