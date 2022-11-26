Home Technology He restores the Win11 God to the classic XP system 21 years ago, as long as you have these three tools, you can do it | T Kebang
He restores the Win11 God to the classic XP system 21 years ago, as long as you have these three tools, you can do it | T Kebang

From the statistical data, there are only a few million users of Windows XP, which is significantly different from the combined 1.4 billion users of Win10/11.

However, even though it has been upgraded to Windows 11, quite a few users are not used to it, and even miss the visual UI of XP.

A few days ago, the ID named Bowzasaurus Rex shared his achievements. He transformed Windows 11 22H2 (Build 22621) into the appearance of XP by himself.

Judging from the pictures he shared, whether it is from the start menu, taskbar, window elements, or even “My Computer”, they are almost restored to the XP style. He also reinstalled the classic game 3D Pinball on XP.

As for how he did it? He said that you can actually do it, as long as you use third-party tools, you can customize the classic interface effect.

He revealed that he used WindowBlinds, Open-Shell and RetroBar, these three third-party tools, to finally perfectly restore the XP effect. He said: Reawakened the feeling of using XP for the first time 21 years ago.

