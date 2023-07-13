Headphone deals on Prime Day 2023: 10 last minute deals!

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* takes place on July 11th and 12th. Amazon Prime members receive exclusive deals and discounts on these two days.

This year again numerous headphones from brands like Apple, Bose or Sennheiser are reduced. The last few years have shown: On average, Amazon Prime* members can expect a price reduction of around 27 percent.

We’ll tell you which headphone offers are particularly worthwhile on Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

On Amazon Prime Day 2023*, which takes place on July 11 and 12 this year, Amazon customers with a Prime membership* can look forward to exclusive deals and offers. Technical products such as mobile phones, televisions or laptops are particularly popular with the discount campaign, as they are available at particularly low prices on the two days. The average saving is around 27 percent, which also explains why eligible Prime members have shopped more than 250 million products within just 48 hours in the past.

Amazon Prime Day: How much is the discount day worth?

Buy cheap headphones on Amazon Prime Day

On Amazon Prime Day, however, there are not only discounts on expensive devices such as smartphones or computers. Smaller gadgets such as headphones can also be bought cheaply as part of the shopping event. Among them: headphones with or without Bluetooth connection as well as in-ear and over-ear headphones – in all price categories. There are models from popular brands such as Apple, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and Co.

The best headphone deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Want to know which headphone deals are too good to miss? We’re scouring the Prime Day deals for the best bargains and we’ve highlighted our favorites here. So stop by here in time for the start and get the best discounts.

Good to know: In order to be able to shop for the headphones, you need a valid membership with Amazon Prime*. The service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year. You can test Prime for 30 days free of charge and benefit immediately from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day deals.

FAQ on Prime Day 2023 headphone deals

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the headphone deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap headphone deals on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

