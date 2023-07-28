Headphones on Aldi offer: 70% discount on Bang & Olufsen

PR/Business Insider

Bang & Olufsen stands for high quality headphones, speakers and other audio products in a chic, Danish design. The brand is clearly in the Premiumsegment settled. All the more gratifying (and surprising) that Aldi has an exciting offer for a pair of Bang & Olufsen in-ear headphones …

Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth headphones on sale at Aldi

This is how the discounter sells the designer headphones Beoplay EQ in the color sand at the moment for only 119.00 euros*. For comparison: the recommended retail price (RRP) for the headphones is 399.00 euros. With the Aldi offer, the Bluetooth headphones are a whopping 70 percent or 280.00 euros cheaper. Is that worth it?

Beoplay EQ: Is Aldi’s deal on Bang & Olufsen’s in-ear headphones worth it?

In fact, during our price research on the price comparison portal Idealo* couldn’t find a better deal on Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EQ headphones. Hardly any provider charges the full 399.00 euros for the headphones. Nevertheless are all other shops at least 18.50 euros more expensive as Aldi. In this respect, the discounter deal is definitely worth it!

This is what the Beoplay EQ Bluetooth headphones offer

From Bang & Olufsen can top quality expected – and the Beoplay EQ* headphones are no exception. The Bluetooth headphones offers a crystal clear soundthat too Stiftung Warentest with a sub-grade of 1.9 (corresponds to “good”). There are also features like Active Noise Cancellation (active noise cancellation) and EQ for one customized soundthat enhance the listening experience. The default settings can be adopted or adjusted to your own needs and preferences in the app. Other advantages of the Bluetooth headphones: their sleek, Danish design as well as theirs reliable battery life of up to 20 hours, which is achieved after a charging time of just 1.5 hours for the headphones and 1.4 hours for the charging case. Here is an overview of the most important information about Beoplay EQ from Bang & Olufsen:

Product type:In-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesFeatures:Active Noise Cancellation, EQFit:four silicone attachments in sizes XS, S, M and LButtons on the headphones:andIntegrated microphone:yes (six MEMS)Battery life:up to 20 hoursLoading time:1.5 hoursCompatible operating systems:Android and iOSProtection class:IP54 (dust and splash water)Color:Sand (Beige)

