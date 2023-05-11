Hear like a moth: New microphone should be energy-saving and signal-specific

Insects hear astonishingly well in certain frequency ranges – and they do so with seemingly very simple biological technology, which consists simply of simple membranes. British researcher Andrew Reid, lecturer in electronics and electrical engineering at the University of Strathclyde, has been working on this for years. His goal is to develop new types of microphones that are very compact and can be used in almost all areas – including underwater and in space. They should consume almost no electricity when recording, which would allow them to be operated for many years with one battery charge.

“Insect ears are ideal templates”

At the annual meeting of the Acoustical Society of America (ASA) in Chicago, Reid now showed how this could be implemented in practice – with the help of a 3D printing process. He drew his inspiration from Achroia grisella, the small wax moth, a species of butterfly that parasitizes beehives. The aim is to build a biologically inspired acoustic sensor. “Insect ears are ideal templates for reducing energy and data transmission costs and making sensors smaller.” In addition, such biomimetic systems also provide parts of the signal processing, says Reid. This in turn saves computing power and some electricity again.

The 3D-printed diaphragms hardly look any different than normal acoustic diaphragms. “The interesting thing is happening at the microscopic level, with small variations in thickness and porosity.” The systems are still experimental in nature, as the way insect ears work is only partially understood. For example, a desert locust with a membrane just two millimeters wide can perceive frequencies that correspond to those of the human ear.

First the model, then the print

In a first step, Reid and colleagues create a computer model of the insect ear, in this case Achroia grisella. The researchers learn how to set up the model using X-ray microtomography and laser measurements, among other things. If the model reaches the desired frequency ranges, the model is 3D printed. The technology used is the digital light projection process (DLP), the structure is built using two different printers and polymer materials.

The finished sensors should later work differently than ordinary microphones. ‘Unlike traditional microphones, which capture a range of information, these systems are designed to detect a specific signal. This process is similar to how nerve endings detect and transmit signals,’ the researchers write. The technology is still at an experimental stage. As Reid told MIT Technology Review, he sees at least ten more years of research before commercialization is considered.



(bsc)

